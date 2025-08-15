  • home icon
When will Honey Don’t! premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Aug 15, 2025 12:58 GMT
Honey Don't! Release date, cast details, first look, and more (Image via Focus Features/YouTube)
A still from the trailer of Honey Don’t! (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

Honey Don’t! is a noir-inspired comedy-drama from director Ethan Coen, set against the busy streets of Bakersfield, California. The movie follows a private investigator, Honey O’Donahue, played by Margaret Qualley, who she tries to uncover the secret behind several strange deaths linked to a church.

Combining dark humor, a retro atmosphere, and an undertone of mystery, the film is said to have a blend of satire and suspense. Honey Don’t! first premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2025. It is scheduled to hit theaters on August 22, 2025. The cast is led by Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Charlie Day, and more.

When will Honey Don’t! be released?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)
A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

Honey Don’t! premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2025. It was part of the event's Midnight Screenings section. As reported by Variety, the film received over a 6.5-minute standing ovation. After earning Cannes ovation, the movie's screenwriter Tricia Cooke said at the screening:

“More queer cinema all the time!”

The film will have a theatrical release on August 22, 2025, with Focus Features distributing the project in the United States and Canada. Universal Pictures handles the international rollout of this project.

Is there a Honey Don’t! trailer?

youtube-cover
The movie's trailer was uploaded on Focus Features’ official YouTube channel on May 7, 2025. The trailer begins with an dialogue between the private investigator Honey O'Donahue and her mysterious companion, establishing the lighthearted yet threatening tone that runs throughout the narrative.

Later, O'Donahue arrives at a murder spot and discovers a ring that has a cross symbol on it. Next, the camera cuts to the entrance of Reverend Drew, who has a charming nature but with a perhaps darker purpose centered on a strange church.

All cast members and their characters

The movie cast at the New York screening (Image via Getty)
The movie cast at the New York screening (Image via Getty)

The film follows Margaret Qualley, a cool private investigator whose sharp intuition leads her much deeper into a cult-tinged mystery than she expects.

On her side is Aubrey Plaza as MG Falcone, a police officer whose flirtatious energy and mysterious motives bring tension and a queer subtext into the narrative. Rounding out the main cast is Charlie Day as Marty Metakawich, a detective, whose wit and cheery demeanor keep the movie sequences lively.

Supporting cast

  • Billy Eichner
  • Kristen Connolly
  • Gabby Beans as Spider
  • Talia Ryder as Corinne
  • Jacnier as Hector Bonner
  • Don Swayze as Gary
  • Josh Pafchek as Shuggie
  • Lena Hall
  • Lera Abova
  • Kale Browne
  • Alexander Carstoiu as Mickie
  • Christian Antidormi as Colligan
  • Kinna McInroe
Watch Honey Don’t! in theaters on August 22, 2025.

Tanishqa Patil

