When will Honey Don’t! premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Honey Don’t! is a noir-inspired comedy-drama from director Ethan Coen, set against the busy streets of Bakersfield, California. The movie follows a private investigator, Honey O’Donahue, played by Margaret Qualley, who she tries to uncover the secret behind several strange deaths linked to a church.

Ad

Combining dark humor, a retro atmosphere, and an undertone of mystery, the film is said to have a blend of satire and suspense. Honey Don’t! first premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2025. It is scheduled to hit theaters on August 22, 2025. The cast is led by Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Charlie Day, and more.

When will Honey Don’t! be released?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

Honey Don’t! premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2025. It was part of the event's Midnight Screenings section. As reported by Variety, the film received over a 6.5-minute standing ovation. After earning Cannes ovation, the movie's screenwriter Tricia Cooke said at the screening:

Ad

Trending

“More queer cinema all the time!”

The film will have a theatrical release on August 22, 2025, with Focus Features distributing the project in the United States and Canada. Universal Pictures handles the international rollout of this project.

Is there a Honey Don’t! trailer?

Ad

The movie's trailer was uploaded on Focus Features’ official YouTube channel on May 7, 2025. The trailer begins with an dialogue between the private investigator Honey O'Donahue and her mysterious companion, establishing the lighthearted yet threatening tone that runs throughout the narrative.

Later, O'Donahue arrives at a murder spot and discovers a ring that has a cross symbol on it. Next, the camera cuts to the entrance of Reverend Drew, who has a charming nature but with a perhaps darker purpose centered on a strange church.

Ad

All cast members and their characters

The movie cast at the New York screening (Image via Getty)

The film follows Margaret Qualley, a cool private investigator whose sharp intuition leads her much deeper into a cult-tinged mystery than she expects.

Ad

On her side is Aubrey Plaza as MG Falcone, a police officer whose flirtatious energy and mysterious motives bring tension and a queer subtext into the narrative. Rounding out the main cast is Charlie Day as Marty Metakawich, a detective, whose wit and cheery demeanor keep the movie sequences lively.

Supporting cast

Billy Eichner

Kristen Connolly

Gabby Beans as Spider

Talia Ryder as Corinne

Jacnier as Hector Bonner

Don Swayze as Gary

Josh Pafchek as Shuggie

Lena Hall

Lera Abova

Kale Browne

Alexander Carstoiu as Mickie

Christian Antidormi as Colligan

Kinna McInroe

Ad

Watch Honey Don’t! in theaters on August 22, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More