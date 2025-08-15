"ain’t going to do me a bit of good": Denzel Washington reveals why he is not interested in the Oscars

Denzel Washington has explained why he is not focused on winning more Oscars. Speaking on Jake Hamilton’s Jake’s Takes on August 12, 2025, alongside Highest 2 Lowest co-star Jeffrey Wright, the actor said awards are not his motivation for choosing roles. Washington, who has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won twice, Best Supporting Actor for Glory (1990) and Best Actor for Training Day (2002), said his career is not defined by trophies.

“I don’t do it for Oscars. I really don’t care about that kind of stuff,” he said. “I’ve been at this a long time, and there’s times when I’ve won, shouldn’t have won, didn’t win, should have won. Man gives the award, God gives the award. I’m not that interested in Oscars. People say, ‘Well, where do you keep it?’ I say, ‘Next to the other one.’”

Washington added, “I’m not bragging. I’m just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, it ain’t going to do me a bit of good.”

Denzel Washington explained that the real measure of his work is the stories told and the people reached through them, noting that awards may fade but the impact of meaningful performances can endure for generations.

Denzel Washington on career recognition

Denzel Washington attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Apple Original Films and A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Denzel Washington’s 10 nominations span decades, starting with Cry Freedom (1988) and most recently The Tragedy of Macbeth (2022). Despite this recognition, he has made it clear that awards are not his measure of success. His focus is on the work itself and the relationships built during production rather than chasing accolades.

His most recent nomination came in 2022 for his portrayal of Macbeth in Joel Coen’s adaptation of the Shakespeare tragedy, which further demonstrated his range and continued relevance in modern cinema. When asked on February 8, 2025 about not receiving an Oscar nomination for Gladiator II, Washington told The New York Times,

“Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset. I’m happy for all that did, and I’m happy with what I’m doing.”

This response was consistent with his long-held stance that awards are secondary to the process of making meaningful work.

Over the years, Washington has experienced both wins and losses at the Academy Awards. He acknowledged that there were occasions when he felt he should have won but didn’t, and others when he won but believed someone else may have been more deserving. For him, these outcomes do not determine the worth of his contributions to the industry.

Denzel Washington on his acting roots

Denzel Washington attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In a March 24, 2025 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Denzel Washington said he sees himself as “a stage actor who does film,” having started his career in theater. He emphasized the difference between the two mediums, describing theater as “an actor’s medium” where no one can help you once the curtain goes up, and film as “a filmmaker’s medium” that is shaped in the editing room.

He also spoke about his Broadway run in Othello with Jake Gyllenhaal, which became the highest-grossing Broadway play ever with $2.8 million earned in a single week.

“It’s the most excited I’ve been this century. Seriously. I haven’t been this excited about anything I’ve done as I am about this,” Washington said.

Denzel Washington rejected the label “Hollywood actor,” calling himself instead a “Mount Vernon actor,” in reference to his hometown in New York.

“What’s the definition of a Hollywood actor? Somebody who’s famous on film? A film actor, great success on film?” he asked.

“I’m a stage actor who does film; it’s not the other way around. I did stage first. I learned how to act on stage, not on film. Movies are a filmmaker’s medium. You shoot it, and then you’re gone, and they cut together and add music and do all of that. Theater is an actor’s medium. The curtain goes up, nobody can help you.”

He has credited his stage work for teaching him discipline and adaptability, skills that have carried over into his decades-long film career. For Washington, the live immediacy of theater remains a core part of his identity as an actor.

Denzel Washington's Highest 2 Lowest release

(L-R) Elijah Wright, Spike Lee, Aiyana-Lee, Jensen McRae, Aubrey Joseph, Ilfenesh Hadera and Denzel Washington attend the Los Angeles special screening of Apple Original Films and A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Denzel Washington features in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 movie High and Low. In the movie, he portrays a famous music tycoon recognized for his keen instincts in the field, who finds himself as the victim of a deadly ransom scheme. The character’s impact on the music scene raises the stakes further as he faces personal and professional obstacles throughout the crisis.

The lineup features Jeffrey Wright, A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, Wendell Pierce, Ilfenesh Hadera, Aubrey Joseph, and Elijah Wright. The group unites a combination of seasoned professionals and emerging talents, with everyone contributing to the intense situations involving the main character.

Highest 2 Lowest debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, garnering interest for its gripping plot and Lee’s unique visual approach. It was subsequently shown at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles during a special occasion that included Washington and other cast members.

Spike Lee has suggested that this film might be his last collaboration with Washington, signaling the conclusion of a professional relationship that has included several projects. The director additionally disclosed that Washington had mentioned retirement, which makes this release particularly important.

The movie is scheduled for a cinema release on August 15, 2025, and will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ beginning September 5, 2025. Blending crime drama with industry suspense, Highest 2 Lowest contributes another significant role to Washington’s portfolio.

Denzel Washington’s outlook on legacy

Denzel Washington (C) poses with Cannes President Iris Knobloch, Spike Lee, and Festival Director Thierry Frémaux (R) after receiveing an honorary Palme d'Or following a screening for the "Highest 2 Lowest". (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy/Pool/Getty Images)

Beyond awards and box office results, Denzel Washington has expressed a desire to leave behind a body of work that reflects his values and commitment to storytelling. He has stated that his goal is to choose projects with substance and collaborate with filmmakers who share his vision for meaningful narratives. In the Jake’s Takes interview, he said,

“As long as He says, ‘Now, get on up here,’ I’m alright. I don’t think God ever asks how many Oscars do you have,” he added in the same conversation.

“That’s why I gave you an extra week. Long as He says, ‘Go. Now, get on up here,’ I’m all right.”,

referring to his belief that the ultimate reward comes from a higher power rather than industry recognition.

His comments during the Jake’s Takes interview reinforce the idea that longevity in the industry is built on consistent dedication to the craft rather than on external validation. Washington’s perspective suggests that he will continue to focus on roles that challenge him and resonate with audiences on a deeper level.

As Highest 2 Lowest heads into release, Denzel Washington’s stance on the Oscars offers insight into how one of Hollywood’s most respected actors defines success, through the work itself and the impact it has, rather than the awards it might bring.

