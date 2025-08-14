"sell it to streaming or something”: Seth Rogen opens up about a possible sequel to the Pineapple Express movie

When Pineapple Express starring Seth Rogen hit cinemas in 2008, it quickly became one of the most memorable stoner comedies. There have been some speculations over the years about a possible sequel to Pineapple Express, with Seth Rogen himself fanning the rumor mills.Relying on a mix of action, absurd humor, and the unusual friendship between a process server and his marijuana dealer, the movie perfectly balanced between chaos and charm. The events surrounding its box office success and its sizeable fan base led to curiosity about a sequel.Most recently, Seth Rogen has revisited the topic, discussing why a follow-up has never materialized despite the enduring popularity of the first film. Rogen spoke about the subject of a Pineapple Express sequel during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on August 12, 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostResponding to a fan’s question, he left the possibility open, however, with his usual mix of humor and caution.“Maybe — we could probably sell it to streaming or something,” Rogen said with a laugh.Rogen accepted that there may be a demand for additional installments, saying:“There could be [a demand for a sequel,]” he added. “You never know. I don't know. I'm not a big sequel — I'm not great with sequels. It's not where my mind goes. But maybe one day.”His remarks implied that the idea itself is not ruled out, but would require proper time and platform, and potentially a fresh creative spark to move it forward.Seth Rogen keeps the sequel possibility aliveIn 2020, during an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Seth Rogen expressed that a sequel had indeed been considered at some point. He further stated that Sony Pictures &quot;killed the movie&quot; due to budgetary concerns.&quot;Pineapple Express&quot; Press Conference - Source: GettyHe continued:“It was something we were very open to several years ago, but Sony was not that interested in it.”Looking back at the stalled project, Rogen continued:“I think we probably wanted too much money. When we made the first one, nobody got paid anything, and that’s why it was a $25 million movie. And that’s why it became highly, highly, highly profitable, because it was made really cheaply, especially for an action movie. Studios — they don’t like giving away money. Weird thing.”Despite the excitement of Rogen and his crew, the financial realities got in the way of a second movie.Seth Rogen’s journey with Pineapple ExpressTo keep the present debate about a sequel in perspective, it is worth recollecting what made the original Pineapple Express such a fan favorite. The core of the movie is its characters. The action-comedy released in 2008 follows Dale Denton (Seth Rogen), a laid-back process server, who stumbles upon a murder involving a drug lord and a corrupt police officer while serving legal papers.Pineapple Express ( Image via sonypictures.com )His connection to the crime is a unique strain of marijuana called Pineapple Express, which is sold to him by his laid-back dealer, Saul Silver (James Franco). They soon find themselves on the run, in a chaotic sequence of misadventures with absurd humor intermingled with moments of real danger.What sustains the comedy and the emotional intensity of the narrative is their growing bond under pressure. The supporting ensemble, including Danny McBride, Gary Cole, Rosie Perez, Craig Robinson, and Ken Jeong, provides vibrancy and character.One of the keys to its success was that it was made on a low budget. As reported by slashfilm, the movie was made on approximately $25–26 million. But the film made huge profits from global box office collections. The producer Judd Apatow stated that the budget for the sequel was estimated at $50 million; however, Sony insisted on reducing it to $45 million.In 2013, Seth Rogen and co-writer Evan Goldberg gave fans a playful nod to what could have been. In their comedy This Is the End, they included a fake Pineapple Express 2 promotional trailer, which was inspired by previously planned ideas for when the sequel was being considered.Despite the lack of official information about a sequel to Pineapple Express, Seth Rogen's recent statement hints at a future possibility.