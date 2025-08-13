  • home icon
  • Shows
  • “Really respects what everyone does”- Luke MacFarlane reveals how Seth Rogen looked out for him on the sets of Platonic season 2

“Really respects what everyone does”- Luke MacFarlane reveals how Seth Rogen looked out for him on the sets of Platonic season 2

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 13, 2025 11:31 GMT
Luke Macfarlane talks about Platonic co-star Seth Rogen (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Apple TV+])
Luke Macfarlane talks about Platonic co-star Seth Rogen (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Apple TV+])

Luke Macfarlane returned for another wild ride in Platonic season 2, which premiered on Apple TV+ on August 6, 2025, with back-to-back episodes. Alongside him are series stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, whose platonic love and friendship make up the entire premise of the show.

Ad

Speaking of friendships, Macfarlane has nothing but admiration for his co-star, Seth Rogen, with whom he has developed a sort of friendship while working together in Apple TV+'s Platonic. In an interview with The New York Post, published on August 12, 2025, the Bros actor said that Rogen looked out for him while on set. He said:

"Seth really respects what everyone does. You know, Seth did an amazing thing once, actually. Somebody on set who kind of shouldn't have said this, told me to do something... And Seth actually said to that person, 'Don't tell an actor what to do. That's not your job.'"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

He recalled that it was someone correcting his hand placement during filming because he was allegedly covering his lav. However, Seth Rogen reportedly didn't appreciate that person stepping in, and Luke Macfarlane appreciated that his co-star had his back. He said that Rogen is someone who looks out for his fellow actors, adding:

"He's got integrity. He knows how to look out for his actors. He really cares about an actor feeling comfortable."
Ad

Another thing that Luke Macfarlane learned while working with The Boys actor and comedian in Platonic is that the most Seth Rogen thing that one can get him to do is laugh. He said that it makes people very happy when they can get the comedian to laugh.

Luke Macfarlane talks about his character in Platonic season 2

Apple TV+'s hit comedy series, Platonic, follows college best friends Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne) reconnecting after a years-long rift. While the reignited friendship is good for the former friends, it's a difficult one to navigate for Luke Macfarlane's character, Charlie, Sylvia's lawyer husband.

Ad
Luke Macfarlane as Charlie in Platonic season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)
Luke Macfarlane as Charlie in Platonic season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

Platonic season 2 brings another nostalgic ride of Will and Sylvia's chaotic adult friendship, mid-life crises, identity challenges, and a mix of funny and emotional drama. In the second season, Will is planning his wedding, while Sylvia helps with her best friend's wedding planning. As for Luke Macfarlane's Charlie, he told The Post that his character will be a lot different in Platonic season 2. He said:

Ad
"In the first season, my character is a rock. This season, he's definitely the character that is, oof, a little bit sort of lost. Lost in the weeds. So it was fun to kind of explore this other side of him where he's a little bit more sort of floundering in the universe."

He also teased that new episodes of Platonic season 2 will bring more "friendship, chaos, and comedy." Besides Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, and Luke Macfarlane, other returning cast members are Carla Gallo as Katie and Sylvia's closest friend, and Tre Hale as Andy and Will's business colleague and friend.

Ad

The new season is off to a good start, already earning a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes a week after its release, although with 23 reviews so far. Moreover, as of August 13, 2025, Platonic ranks third on Apple TV's top TV shows worldwide, next to Chief of War at No.1 and Foundation at No.2.

Platonic season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes arriving weekly on Wednesdays.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications