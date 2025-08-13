“Really respects what everyone does”- Luke MacFarlane reveals how Seth Rogen looked out for him on the sets of Platonic season 2

Luke Macfarlane returned for another wild ride in Platonic season 2, which premiered on Apple TV+ on August 6, 2025, with back-to-back episodes. Alongside him are series stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, whose platonic love and friendship make up the entire premise of the show.Speaking of friendships, Macfarlane has nothing but admiration for his co-star, Seth Rogen, with whom he has developed a sort of friendship while working together in Apple TV+'s Platonic. In an interview with The New York Post, published on August 12, 2025, the Bros actor said that Rogen looked out for him while on set. He said:&quot;Seth really respects what everyone does. You know, Seth did an amazing thing once, actually. Somebody on set who kind of shouldn't have said this, told me to do something... And Seth actually said to that person, 'Don't tell an actor what to do. That's not your job.'&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe recalled that it was someone correcting his hand placement during filming because he was allegedly covering his lav. However, Seth Rogen reportedly didn't appreciate that person stepping in, and Luke Macfarlane appreciated that his co-star had his back. He said that Rogen is someone who looks out for his fellow actors, adding:&quot;He's got integrity. He knows how to look out for his actors. He really cares about an actor feeling comfortable.&quot;Another thing that Luke Macfarlane learned while working with The Boys actor and comedian in Platonic is that the most Seth Rogen thing that one can get him to do is laugh. He said that it makes people very happy when they can get the comedian to laugh.Luke Macfarlane talks about his character in Platonic season 2Apple TV+'s hit comedy series, Platonic, follows college best friends Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne) reconnecting after a years-long rift. While the reignited friendship is good for the former friends, it's a difficult one to navigate for Luke Macfarlane's character, Charlie, Sylvia's lawyer husband.Luke Macfarlane as Charlie in Platonic season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)Platonic season 2 brings another nostalgic ride of Will and Sylvia's chaotic adult friendship, mid-life crises, identity challenges, and a mix of funny and emotional drama. In the second season, Will is planning his wedding, while Sylvia helps with her best friend's wedding planning. As for Luke Macfarlane's Charlie, he told The Post that his character will be a lot different in Platonic season 2. He said:&quot;In the first season, my character is a rock. This season, he's definitely the character that is, oof, a little bit sort of lost. Lost in the weeds. So it was fun to kind of explore this other side of him where he's a little bit more sort of floundering in the universe.&quot;He also teased that new episodes of Platonic season 2 will bring more &quot;friendship, chaos, and comedy.&quot; Besides Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, and Luke Macfarlane, other returning cast members are Carla Gallo as Katie and Sylvia's closest friend, and Tre Hale as Andy and Will's business colleague and friend.The new season is off to a good start, already earning a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes a week after its release, although with 23 reviews so far. Moreover, as of August 13, 2025, Platonic ranks third on Apple TV's top TV shows worldwide, next to Chief of War at No.1 and Foundation at No.2.Platonic season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes arriving weekly on Wednesdays.