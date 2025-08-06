10 best Rose Byrne movies and shows to watch if you like her in 'Platonic' 

Rose Byrne's Sylvia in the Apple TV+ comedy Platonic season 2 is the epitome of relatable as she juggles motherhood, ambition, and a penchant for chaos. After rekindling her friendship with former best friend Will (Seth Rogen) in season 1, she continues to find herself in one epic misadventure after another.

Created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, the show is an earnest peek into the misadventures of growing older, with lots of feel-good moments and laugh-out-loud humor. Rose Byrne's character is written with emotional depth and a unique sense of humor, expanding her range. Fans of Platonic will enjoy her role in legal thrillers like Damages or romantic comedies like Bridesmaids.

Damages, Bridesmaids, and other movies and shows for fans of Rose Byrne in Platonic

1) Damages (2007-2012)

Close and Byrne in Damages (Image via Hulu)

Platonic fans are in for a surprise in this fast-paced legal thriller. Byrne plays the slick new protégée lawyer Ellen Parsons, stuck in a complex relationship with her boss, the ruthless lawyer Patty Hewes (Glenn Close), as the duo pursues high-profile cases with plenty to lose. Amidst their pursuit of justice, their personal lives collide in strange, unexpected ways.

Created by Todd A. Kessler, Glenn Kessler, and Daniel Zelman, the show received critical acclaim for its suspenseful narrative structure laced with intense paranoia. Byrne's acting is understated as she goes from a naive young lawyer to a revenge-hungry woman who has seen too much of the world. She received two Primetime Emmy nominations for her gripping performance.

Where to watch: Hulu

2) Bridesmaids (2011)

The cast of Bridesmaids (Image via Hulu)

Lillian's (Maya Rudolph) wedding throws her best friends' lives in perspective. For Annie (Kristen Wiig), that means putting her financial ruin, her recent breakup, and her failed business aside and showing up. Chaos ensues in the days leading up to the wedding when she meets Lillian's other bridesmaids, including Rose Byrne's Helen Harris III, who is out to ruin her plans.

Byrne portrays the aloof socialite to the T, bringing a jarring richness that Annie is not used to. While the two clashing personalities make the comedy pop, it is her inner vulnerability and insecurities that make the character memorable. She starts as the antagonist in this Paul Feig directorial, but in the end, the bridesmaids find a way to show up for Lillian's big day.

Where to watch: Hulu

3) Physical (2021-2023)

Byrne as Sheila (Image via Apple TV+)

Sheila Rubin's life in 1980s San Diego has hit troubled waters: Her marriage to her liberal husband Danny is strained, she is battling mental health issues, and she has had a lifelong eating disorder. But when she discovers aerobics, her life changes towards self-discovery and empowerment.

Rose Byrne plays the conflicted and complex Sheila with conviction, embodying the restricted life of a woman in the 80s. Her inner monologues are hard-hitting and tragic, making fans root for her character arc. Just like Platonic, the writing is nuanced, giving Byrne the space to depict one's inner demons in the rawest and most horrific way possible.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

4) Insidious (2010)

Byrne plays a grieving mother (Image via YouTube/Blumhouse)

Josh and Renai Lampert have it all: A happy family with three kids, a new home, and a good life. But their son, Dalton, falls into an inexplicable coma, and mysterious supernatural occurrences tear their family home apart, turning their utopian life into a horrific nightmare. They must do what it takes to survive and save their son from "The Further".

Rose Byrne plays the loving mother, but unlike Sylvia in Platonic, her life is in danger. Her growth from the terrified parent to the resilient, braveheart leading the charge is empowering. Through the franchise, Byrne's portrayal of trauma, fear, and loss is gripping, adding to the shocking twists, jump scares, and high-stakes premise.

Where to watch: HBO Max

5) Mrs. America (2020)

Byrne as Steinem (Image via Hulu)

Political and socio-cultural upheaval shaped the 1970s United States, where women held the spotlight in the Equal Rights Amendment Movement. On the one end is the conservative Phyllis Schlafly. On the other end are second-wave feminists like Rose Byrne's Gloria Steinem, fighting for women's voices in a country bent on keeping them chained to the past.

Created by Dahvi Waller, this period drama miniseries was critically acclaimed for its nuanced and authentic portrayal of historic figures. Byrne balances Steinem's public appeal as a proud feminist and her complexities. Her understated acting prowess makes fans immediately root for her victory.

Where to watch: Hulu

6) Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)

Byrne (Right) as the handmaiden (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

The arrival of the Clone Wars signals the beginning of the end of the Republic. Chaos, strife, and betrayal erupt as hundreds of planets call for a separatist movement. This threatens the balance of the Galactic Republic, putting Senator Padmé Amidala in the line of fire. While Obi-Wan Kenobi investigates, Anakin Skywalker gets closer to a forbidden romance with her.

Rose Byrne plays Dormé, Senator Padmé Amidala's fiercely loyal handmaiden. While she doesn't have a main role, her portrayal reflects the sharp, skilled, and witty character. She knows what to do to ensure the senator's safety, making her key in the grand scheme. This is one of Byrne's earlier roles, and fans can see her growth through the years.

Where to watch: Disney+

7) Instant Family (2018)

The cast of Instant Family (Image via Netflix)

A married couple, Pete and Ellie Wagner, go against the taunts of their families and agree to foster three kids, siblings Lizzie, Juan, and Lita. What starts as a way to fulfill their parenthood dreams and prove their families wrong soon devolves into chaos when raising them doesn't go as planned.

In this heartwarming comedy drama by Sean Anders, Rose Byrne plays Ellie, the firm but loving mother. Her character is all heart and immediately relatable, similar to her role in Platonic. She is convincing as someone who wants to make things work, making the movie a wholesome entertainer.

Where to watch: Netflix

8) Neighbors (2014)

Rogen and Byrne in Neighbors (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Versatility is Rose Byrne's strong suit. From horror and family entertainers to starring in an adult comedy like Neighbors, she has done it all. In this Nicholas Stoller directorial, she and her husband, Mac, go into an all-out brawl with a fraternity that moves in next door, headed by the obnoxious Teddy Sanders (Zac Efron).

Fans of Platonic can see Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne pair up once again, but this time, as a couple with a vendetta. Their chemistry makes Byrne shine, and the movie becomes all the more entertaining. She toes the line between the riled-up "mama bear" and the unwittingly hilarious neighbor with ease.

Where to watch: Netflix

9) 28 Weeks Later (2007)

The main cast of 28 Weeks Later (Image via Netflix)

Seven months after the deadly Rage Virus destroyed the British Isles, the U.S. Army decides it's safe for things to go back to normal again. Unbeknownst to them, an asymptomatic carrier of the virus enters the country, making the danger bigger and more sinister than ever before.

The second part in the 28 Days Later franchise, this Juan Carlos Fresnadillo horror takes fans deeper into the bleak world that Cillian Murphy's Jim introduced fans to. Rose Byrne plays Scarlet, one of the U.S. Marshals who discovers Alice as the potential cure. Quietly brave and highly intelligent, her character is the catalyst pushing everyone to safety.

Where to watch: Hulu

10) X-Men: First Class (2011)

Byrne (Right) as Moira (Image via YouTube/X-Men Movies)

The Earth is at the brink of destruction during the Cold War, and only two mutants from opposite sides of the tracks, Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Erik Lehnsherr (Michael Fassbender), can save it. However, their opposing views on mutant-human relationships create a dangerous rift between them.

Rose Byrne plays Moira MacTaggert, the CIA Agent and geneticist who befriends the duo in their quest for justice. She appears throughout the franchise as a tough and ambitious supporting character who becomes a strong ally to Charles. She holds her own as a woman in a man's world, making her a fan favorite.

Where to watch: Disney+

Rose Byrne's newest A24 film venture, If I Had Legs, I Would Kick You, is set to premiere on October 10, 2025.

