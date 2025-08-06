Platonic season 2 premiere ending explained: Does Jenna hate Sylvia?

Platonic season 2 premiered on August 6, 2025, with a double header, reintroducing the characters while bringing in drama, which will unfold further in the later episodes. Titled The Engagement Party, episode 1 begins with Will and Jenna’s engagement party but ends on an interesting note for Sylvia. It effectively kicks off episode 2, titled The Dinner Party, which has potentially set the tone for the remainder of the season.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from the Platonic season 2 premiere. Reader discretion is advised.At the end of the Platonic season 2 premiere, Jenna expresses that she has been a little worried about Sylvia and Will’s relationship. Still, she realizes now that she has nothing to worry about because Sylvia is “nothing”. It leaves Sylvia stunned as she realizes that her best friend’s fiancée has a mean streak behind her girl-boss, nice girl act that she shows to the world.That does complicate things for future episodes, especially as Sylvia has been trying to ensure that she does not lose her friendship with Will again after he gets married again.Platonic season 2 premiere: Does Sylvia manage to repair things with Jenna? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPlatonic season 2 episode 1 kicks off with the preparations for Will and Jenna’s engagement party, with Sylvia (Rose Byrne) stunned by the life that Will now leads. However, things go wrong at the party after an LSD laced champagne flute forces Will and Sylvia to ask the guests to avoid the drink.That leads to them going to buy more champagne, which has them miss almost half the party in the process. The move does not go down well with Jenna, who confronts the two best friends at the end of the party and wonders where they had disappeared to. While the two explain the situation, Sylvia realized that Jenna does not believe a word and looks concerned about their friendship.She attempts to mend bridges in episode 2 but is stopped by Will whenever he can until Sylvia bypasses Will and goes straight to Jenna.It leads to a confrontation between the two best friends, who eventually decide that it would be better if Jenna and Sylvia get along, leading to the two women going out for dinner. While things go well at the dinner, despite Sylvia somewhat judging Jenna for liking the Barbie film, the two are quickly forced into the bathroom so that Jenna can avoid an awkward conversation.There, things go wrong as Jenna confesses that she has been anxious about Sylvia and Will’s relationship; she now realizes that she had nothing to worry about. She admits that their friendship is harmless and then laughingly says Sylvia is just a regular old person. While Sylvia takes that in stride, Jenna then adds “you’re nothing”, a phrase that leaves Sylvia slightly shocked.Will’s self-sabotage could end up ruining his cosy life with Jenna in Platonic season 2A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV+)While season 1 ends with a new Will (Seth Rogen) leading a new life in San Diego with his fiancée, the Platonic season 2 premiere shows that the old Will has not completely left new guy. Throughout the double-header premiere, Will is struggling with the idea of settling down and living a comfortable life with a wealthy and successful woman in a very posh San Diego beach house.He develops a crush on a local girl who works at a sandwich shop that he frequents. However, Sylvia manages to talk him down and gets him to realize that he already has what he is looking for in Jenna, and that all this is just him self-sabotaging. While that seems to ease Will off the self-sabotage path, things become worse in episode 2, during a dinner party.Invited by Sylvia and Charlie, Jenna and Will turn up at their house for a dinner party where things get awkward, fast. The party is held to help Jenna and Sylvia mend bridges and learn about each other, but Will turns into a nightmare as he cautions Sylvia not to talk about him at all.To make things even worse, he then throws Sylvia under the bus and then mocks Jenna’s stories about her walking when she was five months old. However, while both Jenna and Will apologize and make up after the dinner party, the signs that old Will has not left the building remain, leaving a lot open for the rest of Platonic season 2.Interested viewers can watch Platonic season 2 on Apple TV+.