When will The Conjuring: Last Rites premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

The Conjuring: Last Rites is an American supernatural horror movie directed by Michael Chaves with a screenplay by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The movie is adapted from a fictionalized version of the Smurl haunting, an alleged paranormal activity that took place in Pennsylvania during the 1970s and 1980s.

Ad

James Wan and Johnson-McGoldrick co-created the original script. While the movie will be a sequel to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), the movie will also be the ninth entry of The Conjuring universe. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025.

The Conjuring: Last Rites: Release date

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

The Conjuring: Last Rites is scheduled for a theatrical release on Friday, September 5, 2025. As of now, streaming details have not been announced. It is expected that, following the recent norms, the movie will be available on streaming platforms after theatrical release.

Ad

Trending

Where to watch?

Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the film and will release it exclusively in theaters, with an expected Max streaming release. Additional information regarding international availability for streaming will probably be released closer to the film's release.

What to expect from The Conjuring: Last Rites?

As the final installment of the Warrens' saga, the movie is expected to explore one of their most challenging cases. Last Rites is a retelling of the Smurl haunting, where the Smurl family is purported to experience non-stop paranormal activity in their home.

Ad

While based on these histories, the movie includes fictionalized information to create tension and provide a screen-based narrative, consistent with the franchise. As The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ended in 1981, the Last Rites timeline would delve further into the 1980s since the movie is based on a real story and thus will have a darker and more intimate plot.

Cast of The Conjuring: Last Rites

Ad

The ensemble cast for the upcoming film includes:

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren, a clairvoyant and trance medium

as Lorraine Warren, a clairvoyant and trance medium Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren, a demonologist, author, and lecturer

as Ed Warren, a demonologist, author, and lecturer Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren, the Warrens’ daughter

as Judy Warren, the Warrens’ daughter Ben Hardy as Tony Spera, Judy’s boyfriend

as Tony Spera, Judy’s boyfriend Rebecca Calder as Janet Smurl

as Janet Smurl Elliot Cowan as Jack Smurl

as Jack Smurl Kíla Lord Cassidy as Heather Smurl

as Heather Smurl Beau Gadsdon as Dawn Smurl

as Dawn Smurl Molly Cartwright as Shannon Smurl

as Shannon Smurl Tilly Cartwright as Carin Smurl

as Carin Smurl John Brotherton (role undisclosed)

(role undisclosed) Shannon Kook as Drew

Ad

This lineup brings back the central characters of the Conjuring series while also introducing the Smurl family, who are expected to play a central role in The Conjuring: Last Rites. Although The Conjuring: Last Rites will conclude the Warrens’ story on the big screen, the wider Conjuring universe will continue.

Also read: "Good f*cking luck!" - Sharon Stone expresses her disapproval with Amazon MGM's Basic Instinct revival.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More