When will The Conjuring: Last Rites premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

The Conjuring: Last Rites is an American supernatural horror movie directed by Michael Chaves with a screenplay by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The movie is adapted from a fictionalized version of the Smurl haunting, an alleged paranormal activity that took place in Pennsylvania during the 1970s and 1980s.
James Wan and Johnson-McGoldrick co-created the original script. While the movie will be a sequel to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), the movie will also be the ninth entry of The Conjuring universe. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025.
The Conjuring: Last Rites: Release date
The Conjuring: Last Rites is scheduled for a theatrical release on Friday, September 5, 2025. As of now, streaming details have not been announced. It is expected that, following the recent norms, the movie will be available on streaming platforms after theatrical release.
Where to watch?
Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the film and will release it exclusively in theaters, with an expected Max streaming release. Additional information regarding international availability for streaming will probably be released closer to the film's release.
What to expect from The Conjuring: Last Rites?
As the final installment of the Warrens' saga, the movie is expected to explore one of their most challenging cases. Last Rites is a retelling of the Smurl haunting, where the Smurl family is purported to experience non-stop paranormal activity in their home.
While based on these histories, the movie includes fictionalized information to create tension and provide a screen-based narrative, consistent with the franchise. As The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ended in 1981, the Last Rites timeline would delve further into the 1980s since the movie is based on a real story and thus will have a darker and more intimate plot.
Cast of The Conjuring: Last Rites
The ensemble cast for the upcoming film includes:
- Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren, a clairvoyant and trance medium
- Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren, a demonologist, author, and lecturer
- Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren, the Warrens’ daughter
- Ben Hardy as Tony Spera, Judy’s boyfriend
- Rebecca Calder as Janet Smurl
- Elliot Cowan as Jack Smurl
- Kíla Lord Cassidy as Heather Smurl
- Beau Gadsdon as Dawn Smurl
- Molly Cartwright as Shannon Smurl
- Tilly Cartwright as Carin Smurl
- John Brotherton (role undisclosed)
- Shannon Kook as Drew
This lineup brings back the central characters of the Conjuring series while also introducing the Smurl family, who are expected to play a central role in The Conjuring: Last Rites. Although The Conjuring: Last Rites will conclude the Warrens’ story on the big screen, the wider Conjuring universe will continue.
Also read: "Good f*cking luck!" - Sharon Stone expresses her disapproval with Amazon MGM's Basic Instinct revival.