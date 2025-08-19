"Good f*cking luck!" - Sharon Stone expresses her disapproval with Amazon MGM's Basic Instinct revival

Basic Instinct is back in the spotlight as Amazon MGM prepares a revival of the film, but Sharon Stone has made her stance very clear. The actress, who played Catherine Tramell in the original 1992 thriller, has said she does not support the new project. Speaking about the revival on NBC’s Today show on August 18, 2025, Stone dismissed it with the blunt response,

"If it goes the way the one that I was in went, I would just say, I don't know why you'd do it," Stone said Monday on Today. "I mean, go ahead, but good f*cking luck."

Stone explained that she views the film as belonging to a specific period in Hollywood and questioned the decision to revisit it now. While she did not expand on the creative details of the remake, her rejection of the idea added weight to the conversation about how remakes are perceived today.

The Basic Instinct revival is being developed by Amazon MGM with no casting or directing details confirmed. Stone’s reaction suggests the project will face scrutiny given her deep association with the role. Her words highlight the uncertainty around whether a revival can capture the same impact more than thirty years later.

Sharon Stone responds to Basic Instinct revival

Sharon Stone speaks onstage during the The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2025 on January 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The American Heart Association)

Sharon Stone’s comments about the revival of Basic Instinct came during her interview on NBC’s Today show. She said,

"I’m at that stage where I already retired once, and I already died a couple of times. I’m like, 'What are you gonna do? Kill me again? Go ahead.'"

She added that she wants her legacy to be left on screen,

"I want to leave it on the screen because it lasts forever, and I won’t. And I’m sure of that."

Stone has reflected on the film’s impact in other interviews as well. Appearing on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace (2023), she said of the famous interrogation scene:

"You see so little of anything in this film, actually. And now we see men with full frontal nudity on television. But still we look at that film as such a scandalous, controversial moment in filmmaking. And really, it’s quite benign by comparison to almost anything you see now."

At the Taormina Film Festival (2024) which was reported by Decider on July 19, 2025 , Stone noted,

"[At the time] it seemed like a scandal, and now it seems very, very ordinary. I think that now that women are writing, directing, producing, filming and more and more a part of filmmaking, films are less about men writing films about their fantasies of the way women are."

Amazon MGM’s plans for Basic Instinct

Sharon Stone attends the photocall of "Basic Instinct" during the 45th Cannes film Festival in May 1992, in Cannes, France. (Photo by FocKan/WireImage)

Amazon MGM confirmed earlier in 2025 that it is developing a Basic Instinct revival. Producer Scott Stuber and United Artists obtained the rights, with original screenwriter Joe Eszterhas returning. The Wrap first reported on July 17, 2025 that the new version is expected to be "anti-woke."

Eszterhas closed a $4 million deal to write the reboot, the biggest spec script sale of the year so far. In a statement to The Wrap, he said,

"To those who question what an 80-year-old man is doing writing a sexy, erotic thriller: the rumors of my cinematic impotence are exaggerated and ageist. I call my writing partner the TWISTED LITTLE MAN and he lives somewhere deep inside me."

He explained that his alter ego, which he calls the Twisted Little Man, was forever 29 and told him he was 'sky high up' to write the project and give viewers an intense experience, something that Eszterhas said made him very happy. The project remains in early development. No casting or director has been announced. Stone’s reaction to the plans underscores how closely tied she remains to the legacy of the original film.

Cast reflections on Basic Instinct

American actors Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas on the set of Basic Instinct directed by Dutch Paul Verhoeven. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sharon Stone is not the only cast member to revisit Basic Instinct in recent months. Michael Douglas refuted claims that the two had a heated argument before the film. In a People report published on August 4, 2025, Douglas’ representative Allen Burry said he was "very surprised" by Stone’s claim and that he doesn’t recall "any argument in that timeframe."

Stone described the dispute in Business Insider report on August 1, 2025. She said,

"Michael Douglas did not want to put his bare ass out on the screen with an unknown — and I understood that. He wouldn’t even test with me, but that was also for a different reason: We had an argument prior to that."

She recalled that during a gathering in Cannes, Michael Douglas shouted at her after a disagreement.

"So he screams this at me across a whole group of people. And I’m not the person who goes, ‘Oh, excuse me, superstar.’ I pushed back my chair and said to him, ‘Let’s step outside.’ That’s how we first met."

Stone later explained that the tension ultimately helped their onscreen chemistry. She noted that she was not rattled when Douglas yelled, which was useful for her character given that he had a temper. According to Stone, this dynamic worked well and eventually they became close friends, with her expressing deep admiration for him.

The legacy of Basic Instinct

Sharon Stone as Catherine Tramell in Basic Instinct, a role that remains central to the film’s legacy. (Image via Amazon Prime)

Basic Instinct continues to be discussed more than thirty years after its release. The film’s interrogation scene became one of the most parodied and analyzed in cinema. Stone herself wrote in her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living Twice that she first saw the infamous shot at a screening and confronted director Paul Verhoeven, even slapping him.

She later chose not to have the scene removed. In her 2021 memoir, she explained that once she had the chance to step back, she understood, as the director rather than the actress, that the shot made the movie better. Despite disagreements, Stone has acknowledged that the film defined her career. In her Business Insider interview, she said,

"It made me an icon, but it didn’t bring me respect."

She also explained that her later reflections helped her see the film’s impact differently. With Amazon MGM’s revival in development and Joe Eszterhas attached, the project will face scrutiny from critics and fans alike. Stone’s blunt dismissal and her reflections highlight the weight of expectation surrounding any new version of Basic Instinct.

