Sharon Stone gets emotional about joining Eric Dane in Euphoria season 3 following his ALS diagnosis

Sharon Stone has been cast in season 3 of Euphoria, which means she will be working with long-time friend Eric Dane, whom she also helped secure a role in the series years before he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In an August 11, 2025, interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sharon Stone recalled how she became Dane's support while he was trying to land a role in Euphoria.&quot;Eric and I have been friends for a long time. I actually was his support staff when he was trying to get the job on Euphoria.&quot;Sharon Stone at the LA Premiere of &quot;Nobody 2&quot; (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)She recalled how he would go to her house with gluten-free cookies so they could sit and discuss the project because Eric Dane &quot;really wanted that job.&quot; Sharon Stone also got emotional about Dane ending up being part of the series, especially with him returning in Euphoria season 3 amid his ALS diagnosis, saying:&quot;It means the world to me that he got that job in time.&quot;Dane plays Cal Jacobs in the Sam Levinson series, the father of Jacob Elordi's Nate. He is a closeted bisexual man who lives his life pretending to be someone he's not because of his upbringing and the overarching antagonist in the HBO series.More about Euphoria season 3 now that Sharon Stone has joined the castEuphoria season 3 has been renewed since February 2022, but the production was forced to pause multiple times over the years for various reasons. However, filming had already started in Los Angeles in February 2025 and is eyeing a 2026 release date. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMost of the series regulars will be returning, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow. Eric Dane will also reprise his role, as well as Colman Domingo, while Chloe Cherry and Martha Kelly have been promoted to series regulars.Meanwhile, Barbie Ferreira won't be returning to play Kat in Euphoria season 3, as well as Austin Abrams, who played her fictional boyfriend in the series. With that said, there are a few additions in the cast for the third season, like Sharon Stone. Her casting was announced back in February, and the actress was excited about it. She said in a statement, per Deadline, in February:&quot;From the genius of Sam Levinson to the raw sophistication of this profoundly moving cast and tight crew. I am honored to be Euphoric.&quot;She added that there are few more exciting things than to work with the cast and crew of the HBO series. Sharon Stone's character in the upcoming season, however, has been kept under wraps. Other new faces alongside the Nobody 2 actress in season 3 are Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Rosalia, Kadeem Hardison, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, and James Landry Hébert were also previously announced to join the cast, per reports. As for the storyline, season 3 will feature a time jump, according to Deadline. The main Euphoria stars will no longer be in their usual high school setting, although much of the plot remains under wraps.Stay tuned for more Euphoria season 3 news and updates as the season nears its expected 2026 release date.