"That explains why she's friends with Sydney Sweeney": Netizens react to Hunter Schafer's former friend's claims about ‘Euphoria’ star

A TikToker with the username @greyandgrayson recently claimed she is a former friend of actress and model Hunter Schafer and accused her of siding with an allegedly racist friend. On August 6, the woman shared a 12-second reel of herself playing with her braids and captioned her post:“This is not the first time Hunter Schafer her surrounded herself with r@cist yt women. I was her friend for 5+ years, I’ve been disgusted #hunterschafer #sydneysweeney #euphoria.”@greyandgrayson seemingly referred to Sydney Sweeney’s ongoing American Eagle jeans campaign controversy.An alleged ex-friend of Hunter Schafer accused her of condoning racism. (Image via TikTok)A fellow TikToker @R commented on her post, “good reminder that white queer people are white before they’re queer.” @greyandgrayson seemed to agree and shared another post with a 4-minute clip titled, “My experience with Hunter Schafer.”The TikTok user claimed that she and Schafer had known each other since 2017 or 2018, as they are both from North Carolina. She said they started as “internet friends” and connected over their mutual “trans rights activism.” Later, she said, when they “moved to New York in the same year,” she and Hunter Schafer became “real-life friends.”In 2020, @greyandgrayson claimed, one of the actress’s friends, who is a “white trans woman,” made an alleged racist and “weird” comment towards her while reportedly being “inebriated.” However, she said, when she brought the matter to Hunter Schafer’s attention, she dismissed her. Not only that, but the Euphoria star allegedly continued being friends with the other woman and seemingly collaborated with her for the next year’s Met Gala.“You don’t have to believe me, tbh I have multiple witnesses, receipts, and this was my real life. I don’t like cancel culture, but r@cism should not continue to go unchecked…” the TikToker wrote in her caption, which had the hashtags #hunterschafer #sydneysweeney #euphoria #storytimeShe continued, “I hardly ever stand up for myself when things like this happen. Even years later, the multiple things that happened with her still are heavy on me and sad, but I don’t even have the mental capacity to share it all.”@greyandgrayson alleged that when she re-confronted Schafer about the whole thing last winter, the latter seemingly didn’t apologize or take any accountability. Meanwhile, photos and videos of Sweeney, Schafer, and their Euphoria co-stars Jacob Elordi and Maude Apatow partying together in Los Angeles on August 2 have also surfaced online. Netizens are now reacting to the claims by Hunter Schafer’s alleged former friend, including comments on her friendship with Sydney Sweeney. For instance, Reddit user @Busy-Ruin1592 commented on the TikToker’s story and wrote on the @r/Fauxmoi community forum.A netizen reacts to claims against Hunter. (Image via Reddit)Several people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on X:“Hunter Schafer is a white person at the end of the day, just like Sydney,” a netizen wrote.“Just found out that Hunter Schafer was associating herself with AND downplaying the actions of her anti-black friend. Bro, look at our allies,” another netizen wrote.“Hunter Schafer associating herself/ sticking up for a racist is not surprising at all,” an individual wrote.“It won't let me post the video on here, but hearing that Hunter Schafer apparently defended her racist yt friend is disappointing...” wrote another.Others defended The Hunger Games actor:“Y’all are so overreacting,” an X user wrote.Here are a few comments from Reddit.Fans defend Hunter and call out her alleged friend for a lack of context. (Image via Reddit)Schafer has not responded to her supposed ex-friend’s claims.All about Hunter Schafer’s recent night out with Euphoria cast membersAs fans of the HBO series Euphoria await the third season, its cast members, including Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Maude Apatow, were seen enjoying a night out together at The GasLite Karaoke bar in Los Angeles on August 2, 2025. The co-stars were spotted singing karaoke together on stage while fans cheered them on. Videos and images from the hangout went viral on X the next day. One showed the group singing 4 Non Blondes’ song, What’s Up. Another had them sitting in a booth, chatting and sharing drinks.Schafer partied with her 'Euphoria' costars over the weekend. (Image via X)The third and final season of Euphoria went into production in February this year. Before that, during her late 2024 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hunter discussed how it was going to be “tough” returning to set after the death of fellow actor Angus Cloud, who played Fesco on the show. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney appeared on The Tonight Show last month and said that her character, Cassie, is “crazy” and she would be “even worse” in the final season. Notably, in July, Sweeney also faced controversy after her “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” campaign with American Eagle was accused of having racial undertones. Users online pointed out that “great jeans” was a denim pun used in place of “great genes,” which alludes to eugenics and white supremacy. The brand has since denied the allegation, while Sydney has continued to stay silent.