The Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is allegedly listed in Florida voter records as a Republican Party voter in Monroe County since June 14, 2024. There is no official confirmation, though the description matches her age, residence, and place of birth.

Reddit users criticized The White Lotus actress after discovering her reported political ties amid the already ongoing American Eagle ad row. One Reddit user wrote:

"No s*#t, Darlene"

"I can’t believe a young blonde rich girl from Florida would be republican… Release the file," another added.

"I’m mostly just surprised this hasn’t come out sooner since it says she’s been registered since 2024," one user commented.

They are responding to the media hysteria surrounding the actress' alleged Republican registration:

"Pay no attention to the woman in the red dress. Release the files," commented one Reddit user.

"Release The Files. We do not give a s*%t about her, the ad, or whatever f*^@ing party she affiliates herself with," one user added.

"We are not distracted by any of this. Release the files," added another user.

The revelation follows criticism of a recent American Eagle jeans commercial, which several critics have compared to eugenics. Republican leaders like J.D. Vance praised the commercial and called the criticism cancel-culture hysteria.

Sydney Sweeney faces backlash after reported Republican registration surfaces

Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding (Image via Getty)

Sydney Sweeney is facing backlash after reports of her Republican voter registration surfaced online. Reddit users had a field day, flooding threads with sarcasm, memes, and debates. Some condemned her alleged political ties, while others made fun of the outcry, particularly because of her controversial American Eagle commercial that has already sparked online uproar.

Just as she was appearing in a new American Eagle jeans campaign that played on the homophone "genes" and "jeans," this alleged information went viral. Critics pointed out her blonde, blue-eyed appearance and claimed it had eugenics overtones; some even likened it to N*zi propaganda.

The commercial begins with Sweeney stating that genes dictate characteristics such as eye color. She then adds, "My jeans are blue," and a narrator then states, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans."

American Eagle responded that it was not racial ideology but just playful fashion messaging. The phrase they use officially is "always about the jeans."

Conservative voices, like Sen. Ted Cruz, former President Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance, stepped in to defend her, accusing liberal media of cancel culture, calling opponents overly sensitive, and even applauding the advertisement after learning that she is allegedly a registered Republican.

Sydney Sweeney has not commented on this latest controversy, and neither have her representatives.

