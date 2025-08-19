How did Jasveen Sangha become connected to Hollywood? 'Ketamine Queen'’s life explored as she agrees to plead guilty in Matthew Perry’s overdose case

Jasveen Sangha, also known as 'Ketamine Queen', has agreed to plead guilty on multiple charges in Matthew Perry's overdose case. The U.S. Department of Justice released a press release on Monday, August 18, confirming her charges.

Friends star Matthew Perry died in October 2023. He was found lying face-first in his jacuzzi, but an autopsy later revealed that he died due to a ketamine overdose. Ketamine Queen allegedly supplied the ketamine to Perry's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, via Perry's acquaintance, Erik Fleming.

Jasveen Sangha, 42 years, grew up in Los Angeles, California. She did her MBA at Hult Business School in London in 2010, as one of her friends told The New York Post:

“Her parents owned a franchise business. She got into University of California, Irvine, which is a good school, and then she went to England for her MBA.”

After completing her MBA, she returned to California and tried her hand at various businesses, including a nail salon, but they ultimately failed. A friend explained that by around 2015, Sangha was struggling, while her peers were doing well.

“Most of the people she grew up with were working professionals. They had significant others and kids," the friend said.

Following multiple business failures, Jasveen Sangha started working as a party promoter with a group of girls. One of her friends was Perla Hudson, who was married to Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash from 2001 to 2018. During her work as a party promoter, she was also seen in pictures with other Hollywood celebrities, including Charlie Sheen and DJ Khaled.

Sangha also met Matthew Perry and Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, during their rehab together in Los Angeles.

How did Jasveen Sangha get into drugs amidst accusations of providing ketamine in Matthew Perry's death?

Matthew Perry Visits Bauer Radio (Image Source: Getty)

As per one of Jasveen Sangha's friends, in 2014,

“she had a boyfriend who was significant and it didn’t work out. Friends attribute [her moving into the party world] to loneliness. She likes companionship and having people around her.”

Moreover, during her work as a party promoter, the British-American dual national allegedly had easy access to drugs, as a friend said,

“Drugs are part of the everyday culture. I’ve never been to a party at Jasveen’s where drugs were out of the ordinary. She had access to drugs and it started to look like a viable option. She could get liquid ketamine.”

Meanwhile, in their statement on Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed that Sangha will plead guilty to five charges. These are "one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury."

The federal trial for the case will take place in the coming months, and the 'Ketamine Queen' could face up to decades in prison. Notably, she and Erik Flemming sold 51 vials of ketamine to Kenneth Iwamasa, who injected three shots into Matthew Perry on October 28, leading to his death.

Jasveen Sangha also admitted to possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them at her North Hollywood residence. Four other defendants in the case have also pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

