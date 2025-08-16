What happened to John Sutton and wife? Brutal attack by vengeful son, explained

Tragic events occurred on August 22, 2004, when lawyer John Sutton and his wife, Susan, were viciously attacked in their opulent home on Orduna Drive in the affluent neighborhood of Coral Gables, Florida.

On Susan's 57th birthday, an intruder entered through an unlocked sliding door and started shooting, instantly killing her and leaving John Sutton blind for life. Investigators suspected a targeted hit and promptly ruled out robbery because nothing had been taken.

The shocking truth emerged when suspicion fell on their adopted son, Christopher Sutton. Adopted from Puerto Rico as a toddler, Christopher’s relationship with his parents was troubled, worsened by his placement in a strict behavior modification program in Samoa. Harboring resentment and motivated by inheritance, Christopher was accused of hiring a friend to carry out the attack.

Christopher was convicted by a jury on July 21, 2010, of first-degree murder and attempted murder. He was given three life sentences without the possibility of release. In return for his cooperation, Kopp was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Dateline’s Secrets Uncovered, season 3, episode 8, Blind Justice, re-airs on August 16, 2025.

The family background of John Sutton and his wife, Susan

Dateline’s Secrets Uncovered: John Sutton (Image via Unsplash/ @ Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov)

John Sutton and Susan Sutton built a comfortable life in Florida after marrying and establishing John's law firm in Coral Gables. Unable to have biological children, they adopted Christopher, and later they adopted a daughter, Melissa, expanding their family. Susan transitioned from nursing to supporting John's business, allowing them to afford a luxurious home and provide for their children.

As Christopher entered his teens, difficulties surfaced. He started missing school, committing vandalism, and acting aggressively, threatening Susan with a rifle once, which resulted in a restraining order. The Suttons were worried and enrolled him in Samoan's rigorous behavior modification program, Paradise Cove, at the age of 16.

The institution prioritized manual labor and seclusion as methods of discipline, but it was later accused of abuse and closed in 2000. Christopher viewed this as abandonment and resentment toward his parents. After returning home around age 19, Christopher continued to depend financially on his parents, receiving support for housing and expenses, while harboring resentment and entitlement, as per CBS News.

The night of the brutal attack

Dateline’s Secrets Uncovered: John Sutton (Image via Unsplash/ @ Max Kleinen)

On August 22, 2004, the Sutton family had celebrated Susan's 57th birthday with a dinner outing, which appeared unremarkable to outsiders. John and Susan returned to their home around midnight, retiring to separate bedrooms as was their habit. John fell asleep quickly, while Susan spoke on the phone with Teddy Montoto, John's law partner and her extramarital affair partner, as per Oxygen.

An intruder, clad in dark clothing, entered through an unlocked sliding glass door at the back of the house. Armed with a Glock 9mm pistol, the assailant first targeted John's room, firing two shots into his head. Moving to Susan's bedroom, the gunman shot her six times, causing fatal injuries. Returning to John, the intruder emptied the remaining rounds, leaving him gravely wounded but alive.

No items were taken from the home, including visible jewelry and cash, which later suggested the motive was not theft. Despite his injuries, John managed to dial 911 from his bed, reporting shots fired and an intruder. Police arrived to find Susan deceased at the scene and John Sutton in critical condition.

The attack left John blind, with bullets damaging his optic nerves and facial structure. Investigators noted the professional execution style, with the shooter avoiding detection by neighbors in the upscale area. Initial descriptions from John mentioned a shadowy figure, possibly a Black man or someone in black attire, but details were limited due to his trauma, according to CBS News.

The investigation and shocking revelations

Dateline’s Secrets Uncovered: John Sutton (Image via Unsplash/ @ Markus Winkler)

Coral Gables police, under Detective Rosanna Cordero, treated the scene as a targeted assassination from the start, given the lack of robbery. Early suspects included Teddy Montoto, who admitted to an affair with Susan and failed a polygraph, but his weapon did not match the ballistics, clearing him. Attention turned to family dynamics after tips about Christopher's troubled past.

Christopher and Juliette provided an alibi, supported by movie theater surveillance, but phone records revealed over 331 calls to Garrett Kopp. Kopp, arrested in March 2005 on an unrelated charge, had his gun identified as the murder weapon via ballistics.

During interrogation, Kopp confessed that Christopher hired him for $100,000 from future inheritance to kill his parents, providing the gun, home layout, and ensuring the door was unlocked.

In interrogation, Kopp confessed that Christopher hired him, promising $100,000 from an inheritance, to kill John Sutton and Susan Sutton, providing house access and layout details. Juliette confirmed Christopher had repeatedly spoken about hiring someone to eliminate his parents due to his resentment over Samoa and expectation of wealth, as per CBS News.

The trial, verdict, and aftermath

Dateline’s Secrets Uncovered: John Sutton (Image via Unsplash/ @ Matthew Ansley)

Cristopher's trial commenced in July 2010 in Miami-Dade County. Prosecutors argued he masterminded the attack for inheritance and retribution, supported by Kopp's testimony, phone records, and Juliette's accounts of his anger.

Motive centered on his Samoa trauma and entitlement to the family's millions. The defense claimed Kopp lied for a reduced sentence and suggested a botched drug-related robbery, noting possible marijuana in the home.

Christopher testified, denying guilt and describing Samoa's abuses while claiming forgiveness toward his parents. John Sutton took the stand, recounting their strained relationship and expressing his belief in his son's involvement, stating that he no longer loved Christopher, according to CBS News.

On July 21, 2010, the jury found Christopher guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder. He received three life sentences without parole. Kopp received a 30-year sentence in exchange for his cooperation, as per Oxygen.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Dateline’s Secrets Uncovered.

