“Put these men in their place”: Netizens react as Halle Berry responds to ex-husband claiming they divorced because she didn’t “cook or clean” 

Halle Berry has responded to her ex-husband David Justice's recent interview with an Instagram post. Justice had claimed that he and Berry separated because she doubted whether she would make a good mother and wife.
Berry and Justice met in 1992 and got married in January 1993. They separated in 1996, and their divorce was finalized in 1997. On Wednesday, August 13, Justice appeared on the All the Smoke podcast hosted by Matt Barnes, where he discussed his relationship with Berry. He said that the actress didn't cook, didn't clean, and wasn't motherly.
Meanwhile, Halle Berry shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram account on her 59th birthday, i.e., August 14. The pictures showed her with her current partner, Van Hunt, and a photo of what looked like a birthday card from her kids. She captioned the post:
"Phew..! cooking, cleaning and mothering"
Fans online have reacted to this post, with one X user calling her "queen" and another calling her post "savage."
However, some users criticized Berry and defender David Justice:
What did David Justice say about his relationship with Halle Berry?
David Justice appeared on the All The Smoke podcast on August 13 and talked extensively about his relationship with Halle Berry. He mentioned that when the actress asked him to marry her just five months into their relationship, he wasn't completely sure but said yes anyway.
“I said, ‘OK,’ because I couldn’t say no. Who’s going to say no at that time?”
Justice explained that, although the media paid attention to them, it wasn't negative until he chose to separate in 1996. He then explained the reason for asking for a divorce, saying:
“My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast. So, I’m looking at my mom — and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?
“Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ At that time, as a young guy — she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like, motherly, and then we start having issues.”
The former Major League Baseball star also explained that their demanding careers also played a part in their separation. He mentioned that they often found themselves in different cities or countries because of their jobs. He also admitted that "if they knew about therapy, they probably could have made it."
Justice eventually married Rebecca Villalobos in 2001, and they have been together since. They have three kids: Raquel, Dionisio, and David Jr.
Halle Berry, meanwhile, got married to Eric Benet in 2001 before they split in 2005. She was then with Gabriel Aubry and gave birth to their daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, in March 2008. Berry then married Olivier Martinez in 2013 and had a son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, with him. They split in 2016.
She has been with her current partner, Van Hunt, since 2020.
