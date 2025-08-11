"Halle Berry had to get a restraining order against this man, he's a creep" - Fans hit back at David Justice after Braves legend's comments on ex-wife

Atlanta Braves legend David Justice was heavilty criticized by fans on Monday, after the he commented on his ex-wife, Halle Berry.Justice said Berry did not match up to the image he had in mind when thinking of a wife and mother. A clip of David Justice's comments were posted on X.&quot;I'm a Midwest guy, so in my mind, I'm thinking, a wife, at that time, should cook, clean,&quot; Justice said on Thursday, via the &quot;All The Smoke&quot; podcast.&quot;Then I'm thinking, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with, or build a family with? At that time, as a young guy, she (Halle Berry) don't cook, don't clean, don't seem motherly, then we started having issues.&quot;Reacting to the Justice's statement, a lot of fans clapped back at him, rallying in support of Berry.&quot;Lol, he really thought she was gonna stop her acting career and become a housewife,&quot; a fan wrote.Hell1s @Hell1sLINK@ArtOfDialogue_ Lol, he really thought she was gonna stop her acting career and become a housewife 🙄&quot;Halle Berry had to get a restraining order against this man. The fact that 25 years on he is still constantly disparaging her, proves that he’s a creep,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Cooking and cleaning don't make you a mother SMH he could have cooked and cleaned too but I doubt he ever considered that... They were both the parents they both had careers but she was expected to give up everything and not him? Nope, good riddance she did better without him,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;If she’s a famous actor and he’s a professional baseball player why do you need her to cook and clean if you can afford a chef with maids ????&quot; a fan said.&quot;He meant to say, she wouldn't submit to his will and she got more attention than him, and he didn't like it,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;He married a superstar at the peak of her career but wanted a traditional wife. He set himself up for disappointment. That’s like ordering a salad and getting mad it’s not a steak . Dude, you knew what you were signing up for!&quot; another fan commented.David Justice expresses regret for the way things ended with Halle BerryAfter being married for four years, two-time World Series winner David Justice and Hollywood star Halle Berry divorced in June 1997. On the same podcast, Justice talked about how he regrets a lot of the immature decisions he made when he was younger.&quot;Honestly, we probably could have made it, if I knew about therapy. It’s just that I, because I was young, had only been in honestly one real relationship before her,&quot; Justice said on Thursday (29:42), via the &quot;All The Smoke&quot; podcast. &quot;My knowledge and my understanding and my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast.&quot;I look back on that situation, and I’m like, that girl really did love me. And I can see why she would be so mad at me. Because imagine if you really love somebody and they tell you they want to break up, and there’s nothing you can say to get them back. That had to have been tough on her.&quot;After they split, Berry has been married twice, to musician Eric Benet and French actor Olivier Martinez. She is currently dating musician Van Hunt. Meawhile, Justice has been married to businesswoman Rebecca Villalobos since 2001.