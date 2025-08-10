“Do you want a wife or a maid?”- Internet slams David Justice for claiming Halle Berry wasn’t motherly because she couldn’t cook or clean

David Justice went viral after claiming that his ex-wife, actress Halle Berry, was not “motherly” enough by his younger self's standards and that she could not cook or clean. On August 10, 2025, the X account DailyLoud shared a clip from Justice’s August 7, 2025, appearance on the All the Smoke podcast, with the caption:&quot;Halle Berry’s ex-husband says he left because he didn’t see her as the mother of his children.&quot;In the interview clip, David Justice reflected on his brief marriage to Halle Berry. While he said that there were no major problems in the relationship, he admitted how his understanding of the world as a &quot;Midwest guy&quot; induced him to focus on how she lacked the qualities he had envisioned in a wife or mother.&quot;At that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues,&quot; he said.The clip shared by the X account DailyLoud circulated on social media, sparking heated debate across platforms. Many users took issue with Justice’s remarks about his ex-wife, interpreting them as outdated and sexist. One commenter bluntly questioned his mindset.&quot;Do you want a wife or a maid?&quot; wrote a user.iLL-Legal Alien 🛸 @RealASF314LINKDo you want a wife or a maid?Many users criticized the mindset behind David Justice's statement, pointing out that his definition of “motherly” was outdated and problematic.chobby @idontmintrugsLINKcan't believe this is what people still refer to being motherly in big 2025it's sickeningGeneral Han Xin is asleep. 🛌 @General_OluchiLINKCarrying his children wasn’t enough to be “motherly”?🌻Sunflower🌻 @amethyst_mandyLINKBro is still living in the 16th centuryHowever, some netizens sided with Justice, suggesting his expectations from his ex-wife were fair.Sputnik🛰️ @VasBroughtToXLINKCan’t blame the man at all💯💯ツ𝕤̲𝕝̲𝕚̲𝕔̲𝕜̲ 𝓜̲𝓸̲𝓷̲𝓽̲𝓪̲𝓷̲𝓪̲ ⚝ @slickmontanaaLINKWhat the hell she do when she homeLAMi 👑 @LAMiKiNGBiNGLINKMajority of Hollywood stars don’t have the time for it nor feel like doing anything after all the acting and role plays they’ve doneDavid Justice reflects on his brief marriage to Halle Berry during All the Smoke podcastFormer MLB star David Justice opened up about his short-lived marriage to actress Halle Berry during his appearance on the All the Smoke podcast hosted by Matt Barnes on August 7, 2025. During their conversation, Barnes asked Justice what it was like to have his private life in the public eye.Justice explained that before meeting Halle Berry, he hadn’t experienced much public scrutiny.&quot;I didn’t really have any real personal stuff … until, you know, Halle and I got together, you see. And of course, that was a lot of focus because that back in them times. I can’t think other than Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe. I can’t think of anybody before that was (like) us,&quot; David Justice said.He reflected on Halle Berry's rising fame at the time, describing her as &quot;young and being hot and just trying to make her career,&quot; while his profile as a professional athlete added to the attention. Justice said the media coverage remained largely positive until he decided to end the marriage in 1996.Justice then revealed that Berry had proposed to him after just five months of knowing each other.&quot;You know, I remember Hal… she asked me to marry her after knowing me for 5 months. And I mean I said okay, but cuz I couldn’t say no. I mean, yeah. Who’s going to say no at that time?&quot; David Justice added.He admitted that the proposal from Halle Berry caught him off guard, and although they were &quot;getting along,&quot; and &quot;vibing,&quot; he wasn’t sure if his heart was fully in it.Justice said the relationship remained in the &quot;honeymoon state&quot; for about five months after their 1993 wedding, but distance soon became an issue. Berry’s movie shoots often took her overseas, and the constant time apart strained the marriage. He believed they “probably could have made it” if they had sought “therapy.”He further clarified that there were no major fights or infidelity, but that his lack of relationship experience and his traditional Midwestern values affected his expectations. He believed a wife should &quot;cook, clean, be traditional.&quot;He explained:&quot;And we never had any major issues like that. It's just that I because I was young and had only been in honestly one real relationship before her. I- my knowledge...my wisdom around relationships just wasn't vast. So, I'm looking at my mom and I'm a Midwest guy. So in my mind I'm thinking a wife at that time should cook clean, be traditional you know.&quot;As he considered starting a family, Justice questioned whether Berry was the right person to have children with and build a life together. However, he reiterated that they &quot;never had any issues about other women, other men,&quot; during their marriage.According to a People magazine report dated August 9, 2025, Berry also addressed long-standing public commentary about her relationships in a February appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, rejecting the notion that she &quot;can’t keep a man.&quot; She said she chose not to keep the wrong one, calling it a healthy decision rather than a flaw.David Justice and Halle Berry divorced in 1997. Justice remarried in 2001 to Rebecca Villalobos Justice, with whom he shares three children. Post his playing career, he joined the YES Network of the New York Yankees as a game and studio analyst.According to People magazine, Berry is currently in a relationship with singer-songwriter Van Hunt and has shifted much of her focus toward health advocacy, particularly for women in midlife. She remains actively involved in her wellness company, Respin Health, which is dedicated to addressing menopause and promoting overall well-being.