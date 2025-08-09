When were David Justice and Halle Berry married? Relationship explored as ex-husband opens up on short-lived romance

David Justice has recently opened up about his relationship and marriage to actress Halle Berry many years ago. The duo exchanged vows in 1993 and split in 1997, with their divorce finalized a year later, as per She Knows.

On August 7, 2025, the baseball star appeared in an interview on the All the Smoke podcast, where the host asked David how he felt about everyone knowing the details of his personal life. David responded that he didn't have much “personal stuff” until he was romantically linked to Halle Berry.

David mentioned that it was a period when he couldn't think of anyone else, not even Marilyn Monroe. Referring to his romance with the Kingsman: The Golden Circle star, he stated:

“You know, I remember Halle saying to me, you know, hey, you know, she asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months. And… I mean, I said okay, but because I couldn’t say no. You know, and I said okay, but I don’t know if my heart was really into it. But I just, I would, I didn’t want to make her feel and say no, you know, or like I was just in the moment.”

During the conversation, David disclosed that he met the X-Men star in 1992, a year before they tied the knot. He said they had to spend a lot of time apart since the Primetime Emmy Award winner was busy filming in different countries.

David continued, saying that things might have been better if he and Halle Berry had been more aware of “therapy” and could have addressed the problems that emerged between them. He said that he did not know a lot about relationships at the time.

“So, I’m looking at my mom and I’m a Midwest guy. So in my mind, I’m thinking, a wife at that time, should cook, clean, you know, and then I’m thinking, okay, if we have kids, you know, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with. And at that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly and then we start having issues,” David said.

Halle Berry and David Justice: Relationship timeline and other details explained

As mentioned, David revealed in his recent interview that his first meeting with the actress dates back to 1992. Notably, Halle first saw Justice in an MTV game the same year. She then reportedly provided her contact number to David through a reporter, who told her that Justice was a fan, as per Mirror.

As per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Halle Berry was the one who popped the question the following year. David was a part of the Atlanta Braves at the time, and the pair began living in Atlanta.

Although they split in 1996, Halle received a temporary restraining order the following year after she accused Justice of roaming outside her residence for a few hours. According to People magazine, David wanted to collect a few of his things from the house, and while trying to enter the place, he reportedly threatened to break the door and the windows.

However, Justice responded to Halle Berry’s claims in a statement to People magazine the same year, saying that he did not intend to threaten the Saturday Night Live star. In another 1996 interview with the outlet, Justice alleged that Halle used to overreact to certain situations, adding:

“Every time she saw a picture of me with a woman, any woman who might have been standing by my side, she thought I was cheating. I’ve never known a girl who could throw a tantrum like she does.”

David mentioned that he opted to stay silent during that period since he did not have the resources to fight against Halle Berry in the press. He claimed that, unlike his ex-wife, he did not have a team of managers, lawyers, and publicists to handle the situation.

Following her separation from David, Halle Berry married Eric Benet and later Olivier Martinez. She has been romantically linked to singer and record producer Van Hunt for around five years. She is also a mother of two children. On the other hand, Justice is a father of three kids and is currently married to Rebecca Justice.

