Is Rupert Grint married? Harry Potter actor’s personal life explored as he features in Ed Sheeran’s new music video ‘A Little More’

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, Ed Sheeran dropped the fourth single from his upcoming album Play. The track titled A Little More was released alongside its music video featuring Rupert Grint.In the video, the Harry Potter actor reprised the role of Sheeran's stalker, which he first played in the music video of his 2011 song, Lego House. While Grint appears to be trying to escape his obsession with the singer in A Little More's music video, in real life, the actor has been in a long-term relationship with Georgia Groome.According to PEOPLE Magazine, Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome were first linked together in 2011. While the couple has yet to get married, they have two children together. The music video of A Little More, starring Grint, received more than 1 million views and 74K likes at the time of writing.Rupert Grint has kept his relationship with Georgia Groome privateCelebrity Sightings In Paris - March 22, 2024 (Image via Getty)Despite being together for nearly 15 years, Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome have kept their relationship out of the spotlight.Much like Grint, Georgia is also an actress. In 2006, she starred as an 11-year-old Joanne in London to Brighton. Most recently, the actress worked in the 2017 horror movie, Double Date. At the premiere event of the movie, Groome spoke about her love for the horror genre, telling a Red Carpet News TV reporter:&quot;Well, I think the nice thing about horror is that people still go to the cinema to watch it. I never watch a horror film on my own, I like to have other people to bounce off ... it's a genre that kind of brings people together.&quot;The one time that the actor opened up about his relationship with Groome was in a 2021 interview with Glamour, where Rupert said:&quot;It's a very natural thing — we're just best friends. We're kind of the same person; we think the same way. That's always made it work — that's why it's lasted. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what it is, but it works and it's great.&quot;Grint and Groome welcomed their first daughter, Wednesday G. Grint, in May 2020, and their second daughter, Goldie G. Grint, earlier this year (in April 2025).Groome is not on any social media platform, but Rupert joined Instagram in 2020 amid COVID. His first post on the handle was a picture of himself holding his elder daughter, Wednesday. Grint captioned it:&quot;Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.&quot;In 2022, when Rupert Grint appeared on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show, the host asked him about the inspiration behind his daughter's name, when the actor cited The Addams Family.A Little More serves as a part of Ed Sheeran's eighth studio album, Play, which is scheduled to be released next month, on September 12, 2025.