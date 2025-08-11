$13,000,000 former NBA star's fierce response to criticism over David Justice's Halle Berry 'disrespect'

David Justice grabbed headlines after making controversial remarks about his past relationship with ex-wife Halle Berry. Former NBA player Matt Barnes is facing backlash from fans for giving Justice a platform. However, Barnes is not pleased with these claims and delivered a fiery response to a critic.

Ad

Barnes insists that his “All The Smoke” podcast allowed Justice to share his side of the story. The ex-NBA star, who has a net worth of $13 million, made his stance clear, replying to a comment on the Instagram post that featured the original clip from the podcast.

“@matt_barnes9 should be held accountable too for even giving him a platform to disrespect her 🙄” @cecemaaa commented on @hollywoodunlocked’s reel.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“@cecemaaa I gave him a platform to speak his truth which he’s never done. Get out ur feelings. She don’t know you & don’t care what you think lol,” Barnes replied.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Credits: Instagram (@hollywoodunlocked)

The remarks from David Justice that drew criticism came when he spoke about his expectations from Berry during their marriage.

Ad

“Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’” Justice said. “At that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem motherly. And then we start having issues.”

David Justice reveals why he agreed to marry Halle Berry

David Justice and Halle Berry married in a New Year’s Eve ceremony on December 31, 1992. The decision came as a surprise, as the couple had been dating only for a few months.

Ad

"She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months," Justice recalled (timestamp 28:45 onwards). "I don’t know if my heart was really into it. But I didn’t want to make her feel bad and say no.

"I was just in the moment, it caught me off-guard. We're getting along, we're vibing, again, we're only five months in, we're still in the honeymoon stage."

Ad

Their “honeymoon stage” lasted about five months, and the marriage lasted for over three years before Berry filed for divorce in February 1996. The divorce was finalized in June 1997.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More