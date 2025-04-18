"I started to feel a growing sense of resentment": Kyedae explains why she's taking indefinite break from streaming

Twitch streamer Kyedae has spoken up and explained why she has decided to take an indefinite hiatus from streaming. For those unaware, the content creator made headlines on April 16, 2025, when a video surfaced on social media in which she stated that she was "kind of done with streaming."

While bidding farewell to her audience, Kyedae stated she "probably won't be back for a while." She said:

"Hi, everyone. I probably won't be back to streaming for a while. Or if you do see me, it'll just be randomly every once in a while. But... yeah, I'm kind of done with streaming, so bye guys."

On April 17, 2025, the Valorant streamer took to X to provide details on the matter, stating that stepping away from streaming was something she had been "thinking about for years." Claiming that people close to her would not have been surprised by her announcement, Kyedae wrote:

"Hey everyone! I’m sure some of you have probably noticed that I haven’t been streaming at all recently. For those closest to me, this won’t come as a surprise—stepping away from streaming is something I’ve been thinking about for years. Truthfully, streaming was never my dream or end goal. That’s not to say it wasn’t a great opportunity (and yeah, it is an easy job in a lot of ways), but before I ever hit “go live,” I was studying with plans to head to med school. I put that on the back burner to give streaming a real shot."

The 23-year-old then disclosed that one of the reasons she is taking an indefinite hiatus from content creation is due to recent health complications. Kyedae also stated that she had "started to feel a growing sense of resentment" toward streaming over time:

"Over time, though, I started to feel a growing sense of resentment toward it. So I’ve made the decision to take an indefinite break from streaming. It’s what’s best for me right now—and honestly, I haven’t felt this happy and at peace in years. Part of this is due to some recent health complications, and part of it is just shifting priorities—I’ve taken on new commitments outside of streaming, including competing in Game Changers."

Pokimane, Valkyrae, and more streamers react to Kyedae's announcement

Kyedae's announcement and explanation for going on an indefinite break elicited reactions from several prominent streamers. Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" wished the content creator good luck in her future endeavors:

"good luck in your next chapter ❤️" Pokimane replied.

Rachell "Valkyrae" expressed pride in Kyedae for doing what was "best for her." Stating that she would miss the latter's Valorant livestreams, the co-owner of 100 Thieves wrote:

"Proud of you for doing what’s best for you! Going to miss your valo streams. Take care of yourself and keep yourself healthy ❤️" Valkyrae commented.

Popular VTuber Shylily also chimed in, writing:

"Wishing you the very best! 💙" Shylily said.

Several more content creators responded to Kyedae's X post:

"I’ll always miss your late night hours but I’m so happy you’re doing what makes you happy :’) u will succeed anywhere u go 🫶" TinaKitten wrote.

"So much love for you, Kyedae. Forever rooting for you!" CouRageJD posted.

"Love that you’re doing what’s best for you Kyedae. You’ve accomplished so much within streaming that I’m sure whenever your journey takes you onwards will be equally fruitful ❤️ Do whatever your heart desires, you only have one life 🙂‍↕️" Twitch streamer Tenzin wrote.

Kyedae is one of Twitch's most popular gaming content creators. She joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2019 and has since amassed over 3.1 million followers on her channel.

