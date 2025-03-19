Pokimane shares cryptic X post about wanting to leave Los Angeles, streamers react

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has gone viral on social media after sharing a rather cryptic post on X. On March 18, 2025, the Moroccan-Canadian personality took to the platform to express her desire to leave Los Angeles, California.

She wrote:

"i wanna leave LA"

The update quickly garnered traction, eliciting responses from several popular streamers.

Christina "TinaKitten" expressed her surprise and attempted to persuade Pokimane not to leave LA by saying she "can change":

"oh god POKI I CAN CHANGE!! WE CAN CHANGE!! 😭" TinaKitten posted.

The Streamer Awards host Blaire "QTCinderella" wanted the former OfflineTV (OTV) member to go to Utah.

"If this b**ch doesn’t pull up to Utah rn I stg," QTCinderella wrote.

In response, Pokimane posted a screenshot of a group text conversation between herself, QTCinderella, and Lily. Here's what they wrote in the DMs:

"Pokimane: Which airport. QTCinderella: Slc. You guys arent coming are you (crying face emoji). Pokimane: We are :). Lily: it's up to Poki, i mean we are"

Rachell "Valkyrae" also responded to the post, asking what Josh "Ellum" had done. For context, Pokimane announced in February 2025 that she had moved in with the British content creator in a new home.

"WHAT DID ELLUM DO" Valkyrae remarked.

Meanwhile, OTK (One True King) member Nick "Nmplol" invited the 28-year-old to come to Austin, Texas.

"You know where to go. Yee hawww Austin Texas," Nmplol wrote.

Popular Twitch and Kick personality Felix "xQc" reacted to Pokimane's post during a livestream on the same day. While speculating that the streamer would not relocate to Florida, the former Overwatch pro stated:

"'Pokimane is going to Florida.' Really? 'I really wanna leave LA.' I don't think she will go to Florida, though. Who cares, though?"

Pokimane recently opened up about a disagreement with OTV management that resulted in her losing a million-dollar deal

Pokimane recently appeared as a guest on the Sweet n Sour Podcast, where she discussed a disagreement with OTV management that led to her losing a million-dollar deal.

While claiming that the OfflineTV manager advised her to decline a "very rare" million-dollar partnership, she said:

"What occurred was Jelly (fake name) came to my agent and said. 'Hey, we wanna give Poki, a million-dollar deal,' which is insane. That is very, very, very, rare and I'm like, 'Poggers, that's crazy.' The OTV manager came to me and said, 'You cannot take this million-dollar deal because we as a group wanna partner with Peanut Butter (fake name).' Like, why take a deal that would c*ck block me from so much money, right?"

During the same podcast episode, Pokimane also discussed certain female content creators promoting themselves by putting her down.

