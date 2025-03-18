Pokimane reveals disagreement with OfflineTV manager caused her to lose million-dollar partnership

Popular Twitch streamer and former OTV (OfflineTV) member Imane "Pokimane" recently opened up about how she was essentially prevented from getting a million-dollar deal. The disagreement occurred with the OTV manager, who asked her not to take the deal because it would conflict with another sponsorship the group was receiving.

The clip in question was shared by the official Sweet n Sour Podcast page on X (@sweetnsour_pod). Here's what the streamer said in it:

"What occurred was Jelly (Pokimane using a fake name for privacy reasons) came to my agent and said. 'Hey, we wanna give Poki, a million-dollar deal,' which is insane. That is very, very, very, rare and I'm like, 'Poggers, that's crazy'."

She then explained why she was asked to not take the deal:

"The OTV (OfflineTV) manager came to me and said, 'You cannot take this million-dollar deal because we as a group wanna partner with Peanut Butter (fake name).' Like, why take a deal that would c*ckblock me from so much money, right?"

Not the first time Pokimane had to turn down big money offers

However, this isn’t the first time the ex-OfflineTV member had to decline a lucrative offer. During a Sweet n Sour Podcast episode in September 2024, she revealed that she had received a massive offer from YouTube to stream exclusively on the platform:

"YouTube gave me an offer first and it was a big offer and I was like, 'I don't know if I was ever gonna see money like this in my life,' and even at this point I am like, 'I don't know if I am ever gonna see money like that again'."

Pokimane revealed that Twitch countered with only half of what YouTube was offering. Despite this, she chose to stay on Twitch because that’s where she built her community:

"I'm kind of an idiot maybe because I was like ‘No, no, no. I can’t. I gave them my word'."

(Timestamp: 00:45:33)

The Sweet n Sour Podcast is co-hosted by Pokimane and fellow OTV member Lily "LilyPichu." It currently has over 110K subscribers on YouTube. Exclusive content from the podcast is also available on Patreon, starting at $5 a month.

