Pokimane gets 100% real on female streamers putting her down

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" recently appeared on a Sweet n Sour Podcast episode (March 15, 2025) to discuss some female streamers trying to downplay her to "promote" their content. Pokimane is considered one of the most popular figures within the streaming scene. Despite enjoying a widespread following, she has also attracted some controversy.

During the podcast, the streamer expressed how some female streamers will curate their broadcast to hate on her for some views. She said:

"I will see other female streamers, no one that I know personally or that's really popular, just random female streamers that start promoting their streams by putting me down. I will literally see tweets of people being like, 'Come watch my stream, I'm nothing like that b-word Pokimane'."

"I just look at that stuff in shock" - Pokimane expresses her views regarding female streamers who try to put her down

(Timestamp: 00:12:24)

Twitch streamer Pokimane went on to explain that she has witnessed female streamers attempting to speak negatively about her as a way to stir controversy and attract viewers to their own broadcasts. However, she questioned whether that was truly the kind of community they wanted to cultivate:

"I just look at that stuff in shock because hey, maybe that gets you a few more viewers for the night, but on the other hand, is that really the community that you want to build? Because if you, as a woman, are building a community of guys that hate me, likely for some misogynistic reasons, maybe for some others, chances are, they will turn on you just as quickly."

Lily "LilyPichu," the co-host, added:

"In general, I don't believe in putting other people down to raise yourself up. I just do not like that. I think it's something we all grow out of eventually, hopefully, and realize it's not worth it."

Pokimane has faced several controversies in the past, including allegations of using the N-word in her older streams. She responded by acknowledging that she was young and edgy at the time, stating that her past behavior did not reflect who she is today.

A more recent controversy was the Myna Cookies backlash in November 2023. Pokimane launched her midnight cookie snack, which faced criticism for its high pricing. Many also accused her of merely rebranding an existing cookie brand, Toatzy.

