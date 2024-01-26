"What is wrong with you guys?" - Kyedae pleads with fans not to vote for her as Gamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2024

On January 26, 2024, Twitch star Kyedae went viral on social media after being nominated for Gamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2024. In a minute-long video posted on X, the streamer expressed her surprise at being nominated for the category and pleaded with her fans not to vote for her.

She said:

"What is wrong with you guys? Who did this?! Why am I in the Gamer of the Year category? Motherf**kers, please don't vote for me and this is not reverse psychology! Where you are, 'This is probably reverse psychology. You're saying don't vote,' like actually, please, don't vote! I f**king beg, I'm on my knees. I'm not on my knees, but please, why?!"

The former 100 Thieves personality then read an excerpt from The Streamer Awards 2024's official website, saying:

"'Gamer of the Year - streamer who has extraordinary gaming abilities and has performed exceptionally at a variety of games over the past year.' Variety? Take a look at the games that I have played. Bro, why am I in the Gamer of the Year?"

Kyedae called her significant other, Tyson "TenZ," to look at the category in which she was nominated, and he responded:

"That's not right."

The 22-year-old added:

"That is not right! Even Tyson says it is not right. This is not right! Oh, my god, bro, if I win this, I'm actually going to get dragged across the internet."

Expand Tweet

"It forever should be Shroud" - Fans react to Kyedae's response on getting nominated for Gamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2024

Esports personality Jake Lucky's tweet featuring Kyedae's response to being nominated for Gamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2024 has received over 831,000 views. X user @Syinite remarked that award ceremonies have "become a joke":

X user @Syinite's comment (Image via @JakeSucky/X)

Another netizen commented on Fortnite icon Cody "Clix's" nomination in the same category, saying:

X user @PantherLmfao's comment (Image via @JakeSucky/X)

Meanwhile, @speedrush64 stated that esports legend Michael "Shroud" deserved the award. They wrote:

"It forever should be Shroud. The guy crushes every title he plays in an entertaining fashion while providing wholesome feedback on how it can be improved. Not to mention, his channel alone is a perfect advertisement for every new and/or trending game he tries."

X user @speedrush64's comment (Image via @JakeSucky/X)

Here are some more notable comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not Kyedae's first nomination at The Streamer Awards. Last year's edition of the event saw Kyedae receive the Valorant Streamer of the Year award. While numerous fans were delighted to see the content creator honored at the event, some members of the community were not as pleased.