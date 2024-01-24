"WAIT NOOOO THIS IS HORRIBLE NEWS": Fans react as Twitch streamer Kyedae parts ways with 100 Thieves

Popular Valorant streamer "Kyedae" Shymko has officially parted ways with 100 Thieves. The Twitch star had been associated with the esports organization as a content creator for about three years, having joined in 2021. The org broke the news of her exit by posting a video on X, which has garnered almost a million views.

Fans had varied reactions to the news. X user @ARoughRider wrote:

"WAIT NOOOO THIS IS HORRIBLE NEWS"

Expand Tweet

"Sen Kyedae right": With the streamer's stint at 100 Thieves at an end, fans are speculating about her next move

Kyedae was born in Canada to parents of Japanese and Ukrainian descent. The streamer began her content creation career in 2020, and her Valorant livestreams have become quite popular. Currently, she has over 2.7 million followers on the platform. Her YouTube subscriber count is just shy of 1.2 million.

The Japanese-Canadian was awarded the Best Valorant Streamer award at the 2023 Streamer Awards hosted by QTCinderella. The win caused a lot of controversy, with former esports professional and streamer Tarik Celik even stepping in to defend her.

Expand Tweet

Kyedae got engaged to Sentinels player Tyson "TenZ" in 2022, with fans from all over the world sending their felicitations to the Twitch couple. The two Valorant stars shared several wholesome pictures from an intimate photoshoot on a beach, winning the hearts of fans.

Since joining 100 Thieves, Kyedae has been a regular feature in the organization's videos. She also was a regular on a podcast called Boomers vs Zoomers with Peter Park. However, it has been months since she appeared on it, with Leslie "Fuslie" taking her place in more recent episodes.

Expand Tweet

In March 2023, Kyedae revealed to his audience that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Fans from the wider Valorant and streaming community were quick to extend their support to the content creator, who has been undergoing chemotherapy over the last year. She has kept up her Twitch streams in between the treatments and averaged around 7K concurrent viewers in the last month.

The news of the streamer leaving 100 Thieves has left many in the community to speculate on what she would do next. Some suggested she might join other Valorant organizations, such as Sentinels, the same team that her partner, TenZ, plays for.

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to the news from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kyedae's cancer diagnosis has had a big impact on her streaming schedule. Here's a recent health update from the former 100 Thieves content creator.