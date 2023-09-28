"My hair has started to grow back" - Kyedae reveals she's off chemotherapy in latest health update

Twitch star Kyedae recently shared a positive health update, disclosing that she's no longer undergoing chemotherapy. For context, Kyedae shocked the community in March 2023 after revealing that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. A few days after the revelation, the 100 Thieves-affiliated personality discussed her health, stating that she had been feeling "quite sick":

"Streams will probably get... less regular, considering like, with chemo. I'm sure a lot of you, or I'm sure some of you might know what it does to your body. And, like, I already feel quite sick. I'm trying, like, my best to put on a normal face in front. But I've been dealing with a lot of, like, health complications recently."

Six months later, Kyedae officially announced that she was off chemotherapy. She did, however, state that not all treatment had been stopped, adding:

"But for now, my hair has started to grow back. My nails have been growing a little bit, too. I'm so happy. But yeah, really happy."

Kyedae says she is not cancer-free, but being off chemotherapy is a "step in right direction"

During a livestream on September 24, 2023, some fans observed that Kyedae's hair had begun to grow back. In response, the Twitch streamer announced:

"'Your hair is growing back.' Wait, can you see it? Yeah! So... I am officially off chemotherapy now. It is something that... before I wanted to share with you guys, I wanted to make sure 100% that that was done and over with. It does not mean that all of my treatment is done yet."

A few moments later, the 21-year-old stated that she was not cancer-free and addressed common misconceptions about when chemotherapy ends:

"It does not mean that I'm cancer-free. That is one misconception because I did tell some of my friends and stuff. And, they were like, 'Oh, my god! No more cancer?' No, that's not it. But, it is the step in the right direction, which I'm very happy about. But yeah, it is good news. We will take every bit of good news that we can possibly get."

Timestamp: 00:08:25

She added:

"So yeah, really, really thankful for that. And, my doctors and everyone, you know, for doing such an amazing job. So... yeah, it's great! Really happy."

Fans react

The YouTube comments section was bustling with wholesome fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some notable ones:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's announcement (Image via fisa/YouTube)

Several viewers were relieved to learn that Kyedae was no longer undergoing chemotherapy. Others wished her a speedy recovery.