"I can feel myself dying" - Kyedae shares an emotional address while talking about her cancer diagnosis

On March 30, 2023, Twitch star Kyedae went live on her channel to host a brief livestream. The streamer opened up about her mental health struggles while dealing with her cancer diagnosis.

The 100 Thieves-affiliated personality revealed that she hasn't been able to eat well and that things have become very difficult for her. She said:

"I haven't been able to really eat properly, or well, for the longest time, either. It's, like, difficult. It sucks! F**king sucks! I can, like, feel myself dying."

"I'm not going to give up" - Kyedae tries to remain positive after cancer diagnosis

Kyedae addressed her viewers during the initial moments of her broadcast. At the nine-minute mark, she said depression was a silent killer and elaborated, saying:

"I've had people reach out to me, saying that their siblings used to watch me. Where like, they passed away. It just broke my heart! I know that there's not a lot that I can do through a screen. But, if I can talk about it, and just... have you guys know that it's very normal to feel sad. It's why it's called, 'Depression is a silent killer,' because... it makes you feel like you are all alone."

The 21-year-old added that she was feeling depressed about her cancer:

"I think, today is like, the first day that I am actually feeling really depressed and sad. Just about... my cancer."

After sharing details about her health complications, Kyedae joked about playing Valorant during the tumultuous time. She added that she would not give up:

"I think I have severe mental illness, if I'm super sad and... I want to play Valorant. What the f**k (streamer starts laughing). I'm not going to give up! I'm not going to! Like, I'm just not having a great day today. So I decided to play Valorant. I just want you all to know that... everyone goes through things. Okay?"

Fans react to the streamer's address

Kyedae's clip, in which she opened up about her struggles amid her cancer diagnosis, was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

For those unaware, Kyedae revealed that she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on March 3, 2023. A few days after the update, the content creator disclosed that she was feeling "quite sick" and that she had a lot of health complications.

