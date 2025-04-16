"Bye guys": Popular Valorant creator Kyedae says she is done with streaming in recent Twitch broadcast

During her Twitch stream on April 12, 2025, popular Valorant streamer Kyedae Alicia Shymko announced that she would no longer be streaming on the platform. The Japanese-Canadian streamer stated she was done with streaming without mentioning her reason. She said:

"I probably won't be back to streaming for a while. Or if you do see me, it'll just be randomly every once in a while. I'm kind of done with streaming, so bye guys."

Though the reason is yet unknown, it has sparked a debate online. Some fans questioned whether she was doing okay, while others said her departure was sad.

Who is Kyedae?

Kyedae's Twitch statistics (Image via @Kyedae/TwitchTracker)

Kyedae Alicia Shymko is a popular Japanese-Canadian Twitch streamer known for her Valorant streams. Her name means "maple leaf" in Japanese, which complements her origin, which is partly in Canada. She is engaged to fellow streamer TenZ and was introduced to his audience through his streams. Later, she created her channel and started streaming in October 2020.

In 2021, she became a member of the gaming organisation, 100 Thieves. In March 2023, the streamer announced that she was suffering from cancer, which hampered her career, but she still created content as and when she could. However, in 2024, she parted ways with the esports brand; however, reason why she left the organisation was never revealed.

The streamer's Twitch channel currently has a total of 3.14 million followers. With 5,232 hours streamed, her channel has accumulated a whopping 53.4 million hours watched. She has an average viewership of 10,200 viewers per stream and has reached a peak viewership of 146,463 viewers.

In 2023, the streamer won the Streamer Award for the "Best Valorant Streamer of the Year."

In other news, Alicia announced that she has been diagnosed with Ovarian Endometrioma, also known as "Chocolate Cyst."

