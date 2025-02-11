What is endometrioma? Kyedae shares ovarian cyst diagnosis after ER visit

Twitch streamer Kyedae recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with Ovarian Endometrioma, also known as a "chocolate cyst." The streamer uploaded Instagram stories describing her experience in the emergency room, where she had supposedly spent hours by the time she uploaded the Story.

These are cysts filled with old blood, where tissue resembling the lining of the uterus travels outside of the uterus. These cysts have certain symptoms, particularly pain or tenderness in the pelvic area, severely painful menstrual periods, pain during intercourse, back pain, nausea, and bloating, among others.

There are certain health complications associated with these cysts as well, including possible infertility, bowel, and bladder issues owing to potential blockages, painful rupturing of the cyst, and an increased chance of getting ovarian cancer.

While initially being only aware of her having an "ovarian cyst," Kyedae claimed that during her time in the emergency room, an ultrasound was performed on her to find out if she would require surgery.

Kyedae shares endometrioma diagnosis after ultrasound checkup during ER visit

Instagram stories shared by Kyedae describing her experience in the emergency room (Image via kyedae/Instagram)

In a subsequent Instagram story, Twitch streamer Kyedae revealed that she also had to get a Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test done to determine the type of ovarian cyst she had. After being diagnosed with endometrioma, Kyedae also shared the steps that she was going to take to deal with the condition:

"Yay we got discharged! Got an MRI done and it's an endometrioma. Going to see an OBGYN in a week to see what next steps are. Anyways that's the end of the kyedae health diaries. Bye for now."

Typically, medications and surgery are considered to be treatment methods for endometrioma, with smaller and relatively non-problematic cysts only requiring monitoring and observation.

In other news, fellow Twitch streamer MOONMOON recently left his fans worried after having to end his broadcast early to make a trip to the emergency room. He claimed that he could feel something "developing" in his right lung and that the feeling persisted even after two rounds of antibiotics.

