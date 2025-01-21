  • home icon
"I'm only getting worse": MOONMOON abruptly ends livestream due to health concerns, fans react

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jan 21, 2025 05:32 GMT
MOONMOON abruptly ends livestream due to health concerns
MOONMOON abruptly ended his latest livestream due to health concerns (Image via MOONMOON/Twitch)

Twitch star Jesse "MOONMOON" has sparked concerns among fans after abruptly ending his latest livestream due to health reasons. On January 20, 2025, the content creator decided to cut short his Project Zomboid broadcast to go to the emergency room.

Claiming that he felt something developing in his right lung, MOONMOON stated:

"I am going to end the stream because I'm going to go to the ER... because I can feel that my right lung is developing the same way that my left one did, and it is not getting better. I'm only getting worse. So... ER time. I'm going to ask, like, steroids or some s**t honestly, dude. I don't know. It's gotten two rounds of antibiotics."
Timestamp: 02:11:25

Numerous fans on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit have shared their thoughts on the situation, with several netizens hoping well for the streamer's health:

"Hopefully he's okay," Redditor u/dkreshaw wrote.
"Hope he's aight, breathing problems are terrifying," u/My_Socks_Are_Blue commented.
"I'm more concerned with the fact it keeps coming back. If it's pneumonia antibiotics should clear it out and not come back. If it keeps coming back it’s either something drug resistant which is really bad or it’s something more serious than even that which is really not good. Yeah, he likely needs a CT to find the root cause. It could literally save his life," u/Beginning_Profit_995 stated.

According to Redditor u/Proxnite, this wasn't the first time MOONMOON had talked about his health condition.

"Not the first time, so it's not like something new or sudden, but he really should go to his actual doctor instead of going to urgent care/ER each time," u/Proxnite remarked.

One community member speculated that the content creator could have walking pneumonia:

"Could he possibly have walking pneumonia? I remember years ago my uncle had it and it was only a mild cough for weeks and then started to progressively get worse and worse. Had it for like 8-10 weeks and took 2-3 different antibiotics for it," u/DeeWaDeeBeeDoBo wrote.
Comment byu/ExactWin1881 from discussion inLivestreamFail

"There's nothing I can really do" - MOONMOON responds to fans suggesting that he see a specialist amid health concerns

Before MOONMOON ended his January 20, 2025 livestream, his attention was drawn to a live viewer, who suggested he see a specialist about his health concerns. The Twitch streamer responded:

"'Go see a specialist.' There's nothing I can really do right away. But we'll see what they say. 'Don't forget.' Yeah, I've not forgotten. I'm good. See you guys tomorrow, hopefully."

MOONMOON is a well-known figure in the livestreaming community, best known for his GTA 5 RP, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft content. As of this writing, he boasts 1,180,790 followers on his channel.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
