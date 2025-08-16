Is there a new episode of Buried in the Backyard this week (16 Aug, 2025)? Explained

Oxygen lists a new Buried in the Backyard episode for Saturday, August 16, at 8 pm ET. The hour is titled “A Deal to Die For” and appears as season 6, episode 6, marked as new in the schedule. The case centers on a missing realtor, and during the inquiry, detectives uncover signs that a killer is targeting real estate agents.Season 6 continues the series' focus on discoveries made in ordinary places. The season opened in July with a two-hour premiere and has kept a weekly cadence since. Each hour presents one case from the tip that starts the search to the final break in the file.Interviews and reenactments build the timeline. The upcoming hour fits that familiar pattern while shifting the focus to a group that works in homes and vacant lots every day.Is there a new episode of Buried in the Backyard this week?Yes, Oxygen has scheduled a first-run episode of Buried in the Backyard for Saturday, August 16, at 8 pm ET. “A Deal to Die For” is labeled season 6, episode 6. The backdrop of the case is simple and direct: a local realtor disappears without a trace. As the search widens, investigators spot a pattern that points to an offender who targets real estate agents. The network marks the hour as new in listings for that date and time.Buried in the Backyard (Image via Pixels)Appointment logs, phone records, vehicle data, and showing schedules shape the early timeline. Interviews with co-workers, family, and recent clients narrow the leads.Season 6 has used the same method across themed installments, including a separate story involving a Phoenix agent in the desert.About Buried in the Backyard and the August 16 episodeBuried in the Backyard is a true crime series that documents cases where victims are found in yards, fields, and other everyday spots. The discovery marks the beginning of the story rather than the end. Detectives work to name the victim, confirm the cause of death, and identify a suspect.The crime series uses reenactments, scene photos, and first-hand accounts to follow the inquiry from start to finish. Season 6 includes themed episodes such as Buried in the Woods, Buried in the Sand, and Buried in the Snow. Each episode is self-contained, with a clear timeline and voices from those closest to the file.“A Deal to Die For” follows that format while focusing on risks linked to real estate work. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhere to watch Buried in the BackyardOxygen carries the linear premiere. For streaming, current options listed for the series include fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen’s authenticated stream, Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus, YouTube TV, and Spectrum On Demand.Library episodes can also be purchased on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home. Platform placement can vary by plan and region. Season 6 also streams on Peacock after broadcast.Also read: How many seasons of Forensic Files are there? Here’s the rundown as Oxygen expands its catalog