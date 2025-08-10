Is there a new episode of Buried in the Backyard this week (August 9, 2025)? Explained

Buried in the Backyard is set to air a new episode this week. A new episode is scheduled for Saturday, August 9, 2025. Titled Deadly Dishonor, the latest episode will continue the true crime docuseries' look into terrifying murder cases when bodies were hidden away or found buried in an obscure location.

According to Oxygen, the new episode will premiere at 8 pm ET/PT and discuss the disappearance of an ROTC student and one detective determined to solve it.

About Buried in the Backyard and the August 9 episode

This week’s new episode, Deadly Dishonor, will take viewers through the disappearance of an ROTC student. According to Oxygen, the storyline is about a strong female Detective working through the "campus code of silence" and the stigmas of the time to catch the person responsible.

Furthermore, it depicts the investigation and the cultural factors involved in bringing the killer to justice. This episode also follows a narrative of emotional impact, not just on the victims' loved ones, but of the true dedication of those investigators who want to take cases like these to justice; rather than letting them remain unsolved.

Oxygen's schedule indicates that Deadly Dishonor is set to telecast on August 9, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT, in their scheduled Saturday lineup. Buried in the Backyard is produced by Renegade 83, a branch of Lionsgate Alternative Television. Executive Producers are David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Bob Kusbit, Billie Speer, and Co-Executive Producer Bobby Munster.

Buried in the Backyard focuses on criminals who took extreme measures to conceal corpses (Image via Pexels)

Buried in the Backyard is a long-running series on Oxygen True Crime that takes a closer look at real-life murder cases where killers took extreme measures to conceal their crime. Each episode examines the investigation into a body discovered in a difficult location, from suburban yards to remote forests.

According to Oxygen, the new season premiered on July 12, 2025, and follows the show's format of interviews, reenactments, and investigative details of the heinous crimes committed. The current season contains themed episodes, Buried in the Backyard, Buried in the Woods, Buried in the Sand, and Buried in the Snow, focusing on murders committed in drastically different locations.

The cases consist of a double murder in North Carolina of a man once accused of killing Sweden's prime minister. This disappearance occurred during the pandemic in Los Angeles, and it benefited from recovered security camera footage. It also involved a mother from Michigan who was reportedly murdered in a "dark satanic ritual" and a real estate agent from Phoenix who was killed by a murderer.

Buried in the Backyard can be streamed on Oxygen (Image via Pexels)

For viewers who missed the live broadcast, all episodes are streamable on the Oxygen app and Peacock, so if fans missed the live telecast, they can still catch up on season 6 at their convenience.

Whether it was the biting cold of a snow-laden burial site or the discreet cover of a suburban backyard, the show focuses on the dark lengths to which some will try to hide their crimes and the lengths law enforcement must go to uncover the truth.

Buried in the Backyard can be streamed on Oxygen and Peacock.

