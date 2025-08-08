Snapped season 35 episode 17 - Ashley Nicole Haydt - A detailed case overview

Ashley Nicole Haydt was a 36-year-old woman from Taylor, Alabama, whose life took a turn due to her involvement in a car bombing.

Ad

Haydt was convicted of conspiring with a friend, Sylvio Joseph King, to bomb her ex-boyfriend’s truck, an act that resulted in serious injury but no fatalities. The ex-boyfriend, the father to her child, survived the explosion.

The case of Ashley Nicole Haydt is explored in Snapped season 35 episode 17, which airs on August 10, 2025. This episode delves into the details of Haydt’s betrayal and the bombing, shedding light on the events that led to the crime and the aftermath.

Ad

Trending

A detailed discussion on Ashley Nicole Haydt’s case

Ashley Nicole Haydt's case overview in Snapped season 35 (Representative image via Unsplash)

According to a report by the United States Attorney's Office, Middle District of Alabama, published on April 13, 2022, Ashley Nicole Haydt’s crime began when she confided in her friend Sylvio Joseph King about the troubled relationship she had with her ex-boyfriend.

Ad

In 2017, Haydt’s ex-boyfriend, with whom she had a child, ended their relationship, and Haydt feared losing custody of their child. This fear, combined with personal vendettas, led Haydt to encourage King to eliminate her ex-boyfriend.

Over a series of texts and conversations, Haydt expressed her frustration and concern over her ex’s role in her life, stating that she would be better off if he were no longer around.

She went so far as to suggest they use an alternative messaging platform, Snapchat, to avoid leaving a trace. As the situation escalated, King, under Haydt’s influence, began acquiring materials for a bomb.

Ad

Read More: A detailed case overview of Melissa Calusinski

Ashley Nicole Haydt's case overview in Snapped season 35 (Representative image via Unsplash)

On October 23, 2017, King planted the bomb in Haydt’s ex-boyfriend’s work truck. The bomb detonated as the victim was driving to work, sending shrapnel into his back and hip.

Ad

Miraculously, he survived the explosion, thanks to the actions of a passing motorist and quick response from first responders. After the bombing, King sent a message to Haydt, boasting about the success of the attack.

Law enforcement quickly turned their attention to Haydt, who gave conflicting statements during interviews. Investigators discovered that she had deleted key communications from her phone, including texts and the Snapchat app, which had been used to discuss the plot.

Ad

Despite her attempts to cover her tracks, crucial evidence was found on King’s phone, including the incriminating messages.

Also Read: Tausha Morton's crime - A detailed case overview

Ashley Nicole Haydt's case overview in Snapped season 35 (Representative image via Unsplash)

Sylvio Joseph King had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy and malicious use of an explosive device.

Ad

His involvement was key to understanding the extent of Haydt’s role in the crime. His testimony during the trial confirmed that Haydt had masterminded the plot, encouraging him every step of the way. The bombing took place in Dothan, Alabama, a quiet community where the crime shocked local residents.

With help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the investigation was carried out by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Dothan Police Department, the Houston County Sheriff's Office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Ad

Also Read: Shajia Ayobi's brutal crime - A detailed case overview

The final outcome for Ashley Nicole Haydt

Ashley Nicole Haydt's case overview in Snapped season 35 (Representative image via Unsplash)

During the trial, King testified against Haydt, confirming her role in the conspiracy. After a four-day trial, Haydt was convicted on charges of conspiracy, malicious use of an explosive, and concealing a felony. She was sentenced to 220 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release in 2022.

Ad

While the victim survived the bombing, the impact on his life was profound, as he endured physical and emotional trauma. Haydt’s conviction also led to King receiving a sentence of 108 months for his role in the bombing.

This case, featured in Snapped season 35 episode 17, reveals the disturbing reality of how personal vendettas can escalate into violent actions.

All the released episodes of Snapped season 35 are now streaming on Oxygen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More