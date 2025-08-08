Foundation season 3 episode 6 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Foundation season 3 episode 6 will be released at 12 am ET on August 15, 2025. Following Brother Day and Dawn's escape from the Empire in episode 4, the two Cleon clones put their respective plans into action in episode 5.

Day disappears further into the Mycogen district while Dawn and Gaal activate an Enclosure on Kalgan. However, that leads to some devastating consequences, as the Mule had foreseen this and planted a trap for them. Meanwhile, Demerzel decides to leave Day to his own devices and chases after Dawn instead, as his tracking nanites are still active.

A violent confrontation between Dawn and Councillor Tarisk then puts Dawn's life in serious jeopardy in another part of Clarion. His future is left uncertain as he flies out of a blasted open airlock while Brother Dusk listens to the holo-message Dawn left for him before escaping.

These developments all come at the halfway mark of season 3, suggesting that Hari Seldon’s long-predicted fall of the Genetic Dynasty is accelerating faster than anyone anticipated. Let's take a look at the release details of Foundation season 3 episode 6.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers.

When does Foundation season 3 episode 6 come out? Release time for all major time zones

A still from Foundation season 3 episode 5 (Image via AppleTV+)

Foundation season 3 episode 6, titled The Shape of Time, premieres at 12 am ET on August 15, 2025, on Apple TV+. It will continue the Apple TV+ sci-fi saga with the future of the Cleon clones uncertain.

Regions Release date Release Time Pacific Time August 15 12:00 AM PT Mountain Time August 15 01:00 AM MT Central Time August 15 02:00 PM CT British Summer Time August 15 8:00 AM BST India Standard Time August 15 12:30 PM IST Japan Standard Time August 15 4:00 PM JST Australian Eastern Standard Time August 15 5:00 PM AEST

Viewers can stream Foundation season 3 episode 6 exclusively on Apple TV+, with a paid subscription. The platform offers $9.99/month with a seven-day free trial for new users. In addition, users with a newly purchased Apple device may be eligible for up to three months of Apple TV+ for free.

How many episodes are left in Foundation season 3?

Following the release of Where Tyrants Spend Eternity on August 8, Foundation season 3 has five episodes remaining in its ten-episode run. Apple TV+'s adaptation of Isaac Asimov's iconic science fiction series continues to follow its weekly release schedule through mid-September.

The remaining episodes will be available as per the following schedule:

Episode 6: The Shape of Time - August 15, 2025

Episode 7: Foundation's End - August 22, 2025

Episode 8: Skin in the Game - August 29, 2025

Episode 9: The Paths That Choose Us - September 5, 2025

Episode 10: Season finale (Title TBA) - September 12, 2025

A brief recap of Foundation season 3 episode 5

A still from Foundation season 3 episode 5 (Image via AppleTV+)

Foundation season 3 episode 5 picks up where it left off as Brother Day makes his way into the Mycogen district and uses decoys to evade detection. He then disappears into the district, presumably to look for his consort Song. Meanwhile, Brother Dawn wakes up on Gaal Dornick’s ship, and the two arrive at Clarion Station to put Gaal’s alternative plan against the Mule in action.

She asks Dawn to blackmail a councillor into supporting their initiative, and he picks Councillor Vynod Tarisk. Dawn then goes to the Council, uses Tarisk to get the votes needed to activate an Enclosure on Kalgan. However, the Mule anticipates that the Council would do this and sets a trap for them.

He triggers his counter-attack, which vaporizes Kalgan, the nearby jump gate and the Imperial Fleet surrounding it. It leads to Dawn fleeing with the Empire’s reputation now in tatters, with Tarisk, unbeknownst to Dawn, chasing after him. The councillor eventually catches up to Dawn and Tarisk, whose family died on Kalgan, confronts the Cleon clone.

With the two of them in an airlock, the violence results in an airlock breach, sending both men into space - though Dawn is protected by his suit. Back on Gaal’s ship, she’s waiting for Dawn to respond after her betrayal and is interrupted by the intruder alarm on her ship.

Hoping that Dawn has returned, she instead sees Demerzel walking through the doors, setting the stage for the future of the season and Foundation season 3 episode 6.

What to expect from Foundation season 3 episode 6?

A still from the series (Image via AppleTV+)

Foundation season 3 episode 6 promises to explore the consequences of recent galaxy-changing events, including the destruction of Kalgan. A part of Gaal Dornick’s plan to destroy the Mule, the next episode may expand on how the council likely takes over the Imperium.

Beyond that, it is expected to shed light on Brother Dawn's fate after he was sent out of an exploding airlock following a confrontation with Councillor Vynod Tarisk. His fellow clone, Day, featured sparingly in episode 5, and thus there’s likely to be a bigger focus on his journey to find Song as he makes his way through the Mycogen district.

He’s managed to thwart Demerzel's tracking, and she seems least interested in finding him, which is why she’s on Gaal’s ship instead, looking for Dawn. Her unexpected confrontation with Dornick sets up an intriguing meeting between one representing the Empire's past and the Foundation's future.

Interested viewers can watch Foundation season 3 episode 6 on August 15 on Apple TV+.

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More