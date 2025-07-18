Foundation season 3 episode 3 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Foundation season 3 is now on its upcoming third episode, continuing Apple TV+’s sweeping adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic science fiction saga. With each episode, the series builds on its galaxy-spanning narrative of power, rebellion, and fate.

Premiering on July 11, 2025, the new season picks up over a century after the events of Season 2. Now, the cracks in the Cleonic Empire are more visible than ever, and a powerful telepathic mutant—the Mule—threatens to reshape the galaxy.

Starring Jared Harris as psychohistorian Hari Seldon, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, and Lee Pace as the volatile Brother Day, Foundation season 3 introduces a critical turning point in the series.

Episode 3, titled When a Book Finds You, is scheduled for release on July 25, 2025, and continues to unravel the complex forces in play—from the growing influence of the Mule to the uncertain future of the Foundation. The upcoming episode will be available on Apple TV+, with its global release staggered across time zones for maximum reach.

When does Foundation season 3 episode 3 come out?

Foundation (Image via Apple TV)

Foundation season 3 episode 3 will premiere on Friday, July 25, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+. As per Apple’s usual rollout pattern, episodes typically go live at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET, though they often drop a few hours earlier in the U.S.—sometimes as early as 9:00 p.m. PT on July 24.

Here’s a breakdown of the expected release time in major time zones:

Region Local Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 a.m. July 25, 2025 Mountain Time (MT) 1:00 a.m. July 25, 2025 Central Time (CT) 2:00 a.m. July 25, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 a.m. July 25, 2025 UK (BST) 8:00 a.m. July 25, 2025 Central Europe (CEST) 9:00 a.m. July 25, 2025 India (IST) 12:30 p.m. July 25, 2025 China (CST) 3:00 p.m. July 25, 2025 Philippines (PHT) 3:00 p.m. July 25, 2025 Singapore (SGT) 3:00 p.m. July 25, 2025 South Korea (KST) 4:00 p.m. July 25, 2025 Japan (JST) 4:00 p.m. July 25, 2025 Australia (AEST) 5:00 p.m. July 25, 2025

Where to watch Foundation season 3 episode 3

Foundation season 3 is available exclusively on Apple TV+, which requires a monthly subscription of $9.99. New users can access a 7-day free trial. Episodes release weekly every Friday through September 12, 2025, with a total of 10 episodes this season.

How many episodes are left in Foundation season 3?

Foundation season 3 consists of 10 episodes in total. As of July 25, episode 3 will have aired, leaving seven episodes remaining in the season. Here's the full release schedule:

Episode 1 – A Song for the End of Everything – July 11, 2025

Episode 2 – Shadows in the Math – July 18, 2025

Episode 3 – When a Book Finds You – July 25, 2025

Episode 4 – The Stress of Her Regard – August 1, 2025

Episode 5 – Where Tyrants Spend Eternity – August 8, 2025

Episode 6 – The Shape of Time – August 15, 2025

Episode 7 – Foundation's End – August 22, 2025

Episode 8 – Skin in the Game – August 29, 2025

Episode 9 – The Paths That Choose Us – September 5, 2025

Episode 10 – Title TBA – September 12, 2025

What happened in Foundation season 3 episode 2?

Episode 2, Shadows in the Math, deepened the season’s political and philosophical tensions. Gaal Dornick wrestled with conflicting timelines and visions of the future, while Hari Seldon worked to reposition the Foundation in light of new threats.

On Trantor, the Cleonic clones began to unravel, with Cleon XVIII displaying a surprising indifference to the Empire’s stability. The Mule’s psychic reach grew stronger, especially after his decisive victory in Kalgan—hinting at a larger, more imminent threat.

Major events to expect from Foundation season 3 episode 3

The episode titled When a Book Finds You marks a pivotal turn in Foundation season 3. While Apple TV+ has not released an official synopsis, several narrative threads are expected to evolve.

The Mule tightens his grip on the galaxy: With the fall of Kalgan behind him, the Mule’s control continues expanding. His telepathic powers may begin influencing leaders and systems far beyond what the Foundation anticipates.

The Cleon dynasty spirals into dysfunction: As Cleon XVIII drifts further from imperial responsibility, internal conflict is likely to erupt among the clones. Power vacuums and betrayal may push the Empire toward collapse.

Hari and Gaal struggle to realign psychohistory: The mounting unpredictability caused by the Mule’s abilities forces Hari and Gaal to question the limits of psychohistory. They must adapt quickly to stop the future from fracturing.

An ancient text reveals a new prophecy: A mysterious manuscript or artifact, hinted at in the episode’s title, could uncover long-buried knowledge or a hidden path for the Second Foundation.

What is Foundation season 3 about?

Set over a century after the events of season 2, the third season of Foundation charts the fall of the Cleonic Empire and the rise of new powers across the galaxy. At the heart of the conflict lies Hari Seldon's mathematical prophecy, psychohistory, which foresees the collapse of civilization followed by a dark age lasting 30,000 years. His goal is to shorten that period of chaos through the Foundation.

Season 3 introduces the Mule, a powerful telepathic mutant portrayed by Pilou Asbæk. He threatens to derail Seldon's entire plan, using manipulation rather than brute force to change the trajectory of the galaxy. Meanwhile, the Empire, led by a failing clone dynasty, begins to fracture under its own weight.

Who stars in Foundation season 3?

Jared Harris stars as Hari Seldon (Image via Getty)

Foundation season 3 brings back several key cast members, along with new additions. The main ensemble includes:

Jared Harris as Hari Seldon

Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick

Lee Pace as Brother Day / Cleon XVIII

Laura Birn as Demerzel

Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk

Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn

Pilou Asbæk as the Mule

Cherry Jones as Ambassador Quent

Brandon P. Bell as Han Pritcher

Alexander Siddig as Dr. Ebling Mis

Cody Fern as Toran Mallow

Synnøve Karlsen as Bayta Mallow

Troy Kotsur as Preem Palver

Each character brings a crucial piece to the galaxy’s political and philosophical puzzle, making the third season the most layered yet.

Foundation season 3 continues its epic run with episode 3, When a Book Finds You, premiering July 25, 2025. As the Foundation, Empire, and the Mule’s psychic regime collide, the stakes soar.

With seven episodes to go, the galaxy’s fate teeters on the edge. Expect more revelations, power plays, and psychological warfare as this bold adaptation of Asimov’s classic unfolds—only on Apple TV+.

