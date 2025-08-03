Foundation season 3 episode 5 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Foundation season 3 episode 5, Where Tyrant Spend Eternity, will be released at 12 am ET on August 8, 2025. Season 3 continues with the tensions across the galaxy intensifying after Brother Day and Dawn’s escape from The Empire, leaving Demerzel and Brother Dusk to deal with the aftermath. Not only that, Demerzel reveals her responsibility for the Star Bridge attack from season 1, something she did to extend the Empire's reign.Day’s escape plan, however, leads to some dire consequences for Mavon as the Cleon clone executes him after realising that Mavon had betrayed him. He does manage to flee while Dawn leaves with Gaal Dornick after she convinces him that her alternative plan to stop The Mule is better than what he can do as a part of The Empire.However, while the two clones were planning and executing their escape plans, Pritcher goes to see Dornick before she visits Brother Dawn, and he asks her to marry him. That leads to some consequences for the two, while Demerzel's internal struggles with the paradox of her programming continue to be the hidden plot line of season 3.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers.When does Foundation season 3 episode 5 come out? Release time for all major time zonesA still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)Foundation season 3 episode 5, titled Where Tyrants Spend Eternity, is set to premiere at 12 am ET on Friday, August 8, 2025. The episode will continue the Apple TV+ sci-fi saga following Brother Day and Dawn’s escape from The Empire. Here's when to watch the new episode in major time zones:RegionsRelease dateRelease TimePacific TimeAugust 812 am PTMountain TimeAugust 81 am MTCentral TimeAugust 82 pm CTBritish Summer TimeAugust 88 am BSTIndia Standard TimeAugust 812:30 pm ISTJapan Standard TimeAugust 84 pm JSTAustralian Eastern Standard TimeAugust 85 pm AESTViewers can stream Foundation season 3 episode 5 exclusively on Apple TV+. An Apple TV+ subscription is required. The streaming platform offers $9.99/month with a seven-day free trial for new users. In addition, those with a newly purchased Apple device may be eligible for up to three months of Apple TV+ for free.How many episodes are left in Foundation season 3?Like the previous two seasons, Foundation season 3 has a total of ten episodes, with new episodes released every Friday. Thus, as a result, there are six episodes left in the season.The remaining episodes and their release dates are:Episode 5: "Where Tyrants Spend Eternity" — August 8, 2025Episode 6: "The Shape of Time" — August 15, 2025Episode 7: "Foundation's End" — August 22, 2025Episode 8: "Skin in the Game" — August 29, 2025Episode 9: "The Paths That Choose Us" — September 5, 2025Episode 10: (Title TBA) — September 12, 2025A brief recap of Foundation season 3 episode 4 Foundation season 3 episode 4, The Stress of Her Regard, starts with Demerzel confessing to Zephyr Vorellis that she was the one who orchestrated the Star Bridge attack that killed millions. The incident, which took place in season 1, recontextualises the series’ main issues and had viewers wondering where exactly Demerzel's true motives and loyalties lie.The remainder of the episode focused on Brother Day’s mental state and the aftermath after Demerzel erased Song’s memories and sent her away. He decides to execute his escape plan and enlists Mavon’s help to do so, promising him the nanites in his blood to save his daughter’s life.However, the moment Mavon helps Day reach a certain point, the Cleon clone shoots him after realising that the former had betrayed him. Mavon confirms this, and Day kills him, injects his nanites into Mavon’s body to throw Demerzel off his trail, and escapes.At the same time, Brother Dawn meets with Gaal Dornick, who updates her regarding the failure to put an Enclosure on The Mule. She then convinces Dawn that her alternative plan to take down the Mule is their best solution; for that to work, he needs to escape with her.After some convincing, Dawn does just that and leaves to see the Second Foundation in action. It leaves much in the air going into Foundation season 3 episode 5.What to expect from Foundation season 3 episode 5?A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)Given the events of episode 4, Foundation season 3 episode 5 will likely focus on the aftermath of the two Brothers' escape from The Empire. With Brother Day injecting his nanites into a dead body, it’ll make tracking him that much harder, although given that Demerzel realised that Day stole one of her tools, it is likely she knows where he is going.On the other hand, Dawn left with Gaal Dornick and never stopped his nanite surveillance system as far as episode 4 showed. It would make it easy to track him, which adds complexity to how Dornick and the Second Foundation deal with that threat.There’s also bound to be a reappearance of The Mule after his lack of presence in episode 4, and given that he captured a jumpgate in episode 3, his threat will likely grow even stronger. Episode 4 showed mere glimpses of this threat primarily through flashbacks, suggesting something bigger is on the horizon in Foundation season 3 episode 5.Interested viewers can watch Foundation season 3 episode 5 on Apple TV+.