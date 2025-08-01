Snapped season 35 episode 16 - A detailed case overview of Deborah Mosby 

Snapped, season 35 episode 16, airing August 3, 2025, at 6 PM on Oxygen, tells the story of Gail Mosby, a mother of two, who was murdered in her bathtub in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1992. Initially ruled a suicide, the case developed another trajectory after investigators began to find problems with the scene, according to Oxygen's website.

The investigators reportedly spent months investigating the case and discovered a murder-for-hire conspiracy involving Gail's ex-husband, Richard Mosby, and his subsequent wife, Deborah Mosby.

The Snapped episode traces the case chronologically, from finding the body, through forensic work, the witness statements, and the unlocking of the case, into the trial, and the final conviction of Deborah for capital murder and a sentence of life in prison.

A detailed case overview of Snapped season 35 episode 16

Discovery of the body and initial findings

According to Oxygen's July 30 article, Richard Mosby and his wife, Deborah Mosby, arrived at Gail Mosby's home on May 24, 1992. They had come to reunite Richard's two sons, who were being exchanged for custody purposes. Gail Mosby did not answer the door.

Deborah Mosby arrived at Gail Mosby's home on May 24, 1992 (Image via Pexels)

A neighbor got into the house using a spare key, found the deceased, and called for the police. The deceased was found in the bathtub, with her head in the water, feet hanging over the edge of the tub, and clothing placed neatly next to the tub.

There was no sign of forced entry, and the residence appeared to be in order (i.e., no disorderly scene). Officers claimed to have found a journal and prescription medication for depression. The scene initially took into consideration suicide; however, Jackson Police Department CSI Charlie Smith reportedly observed the water was shallow in the tub, and saw a bruise on Gail's ankle with some blood in the water.

Snapped season 35 episode 16: Investigation and new leads

According to Findlaw, a few months after the death of Deborah Mosby, relatives of Deborah, Vickie, and Ricky Mordecai, contacted the FBI. They told them that Deborah had asked her step-dad, Roy Kyle, if he knew someone who could "take care of" Gail Mosby. Kyle introduced Deborah to Billy Ray Ford, who later revealed that Deborah had paid him to confront Gail Mosby.

An imagery crime scene (Image via Pexels)

Ford developed several different versions of the event. He added that he and Richard Mosby went to Gail's house, where a struggle ensued, leading to Gail losing consciousness. According to Ford, they put her in a bathtub with cold water to revive her, and she was later found dead in the same exerted position.

Snapped season 35 episode 16: Evidence and Testimonies

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden testified there was no indication of fainting, and that it was likely that Gail fell unconscious due to a lack of oxygen, due to being forcibly drowned. The abrasion on her nose, along with other evidence, supported a possible physical manual obstruction of her airway, as reported by Findlaw.

Phone records showed the query of conversations between Deborah Mosby and Billy Ray Ford. Additionally, Roy Kyle and Eloise Kyle testified to hearing Deborah's description of Gail. Other witnesses testified that Deborah made comments about her involvement in the murder itself. Bank records indicated that Deborah made large cash withdrawals during the specified timeframe.

Bank records indicated that Deborah made large cash withdrawals during the specified timeframe (Image via Pexels)

Snapped season 35 episode 16: Trial and conviction

Deborah Mosby was prosecuted in Hinds County Circuit Court. The State claimed that she had arranged for Gail to be killed to obtain custody of the children and get rid of child support payments. Richard Mosby and Billy Ray Ford pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder.

Deborah Mosby was convicted of capital murder. The jury couldn't reach a sentencing decision, and the judge sentenced her to life in prison. On appeal, Deborah claimed errors in the admission of certain evidence and the refusal to allow a juror challenge, among other issues. The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction and sentence.

Snapped, season 35, episode 16, can be streamed on Oxygen.

