Where are the kids of Timothy Boczkowski now? Here's everything about the Living With a Serial Killer father

Timothy Boczkowski, the former ice cream store, and denture maker from Living With a Serial Killer on Oxygen, was found guilty of murdering his first wife, Elaine, in 1990 and later murdering his second wife, Maryann, in 1994. When Timothy was arrested, his children Randy, Sandy, and Todd were under the age of 14.Currently, Timothy Boczkowski's children are living independent and stable lives. Though Randy and Sandy remain largely anonymous, Todd has been an advocate for trauma survivors by publicly sharing his story with interviews and social media. Todd also speaks openly about his experience growing up as the child of a double murderer, in interviews (published by Newsweek on November 13, 2022) and in his book My Two Angels: Turning Tragedy Into Triumph. The Boczkowski case was featured in Season 2, Episode 3 of Living With a Serial Killer. Living With a Serial Killer father episode details on Timothy Boczkowski's whereaboutsLiving With a Serial Killer father: Life in Foster Care and AdoptionIn the immediate aftermath (November 1994) of the death of Maryann Boczkowski, Timothy was arrested and subsequently charged with the murder of Maryann and the previous murder of Elaine. During this time, the children were initially placed with relatives, specifically their aunt and grandparents.In 1996, however, because their grandparents missed a court appearance, the court took the children away from their grandparents and placed them into foster care, as reported by Newsweek on November 13, 2022. The children insisted on staying together and wanted to remain in the same school district.The children's quest for a permanent foster home became national news, and over 100 families applied to foster the children. Eventually, a couple with already grown children was chosen, and the Boczkowski siblings were able to begin a new chapter in their lives.Living with a Serial Killer father: What are Randy, Sandy, and Todd doing now?Once the kids grew up, they went on to pursue various careers. Randy, the oldest, started working with at-risk youth and then transitioned into a crowd management position as a manager in Philadelphia, according to Forensic Files publication on November 22, 2018.Sandy obtained a degree from North Carolina State University (Image via Unsplash)Sandy obtained a degree from North Carolina State University and built a professional career in corporate human resources. She currently lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, which is approximately 50 miles from her father's prison, Nash Correctional Institution. Todd, the youngest, entered the United States Air Force at 18 years old and served as a military police officer, having been deployed to Iraq. After stepping away from the military, he co-founded a digital marketing company in Pittsburgh and serves as a mental health advocate, utilizing platforms like TikTok to share his story, as reported in Newsweek.Living With a Serial Killer father: Todd Boczkowski’s revelation and break with his fatherTodd shared that his progression to accepting his father's crimes was slow and painful. For many years, Todd believed what his father had told him: both deaths were horrible accidents. After completing military training and his subsequent law enforcement training, Todd began to question the details of both deaths.According to Newsweek, Todd visited his father in prison in 2006 and demanded the truth. A week later, Timothy Boczkowski wrote a letter confessing to both murders.Timothy Boczkowski wrote a letter confessing to both murders (Image via Unsplash)He disclosed that he smothered both wives; they both happened to be in water during an argument, and that Todd (at five years old) had entered the bathroom when Elaine was being killed, and had been told to leave by Timothy. Todd said that he does not remember this, but eventually accepted this incident as true; he has since completely cut himself off from his father.Living With a Serial Killer: Where is Timothy Boczkowski now?As of 2025, Timothy Boczkowski is still in prison serving two life sentences, one in North Carolina and one in Pennsylvania. Timothy was convicted in 1996 for the murder of Elaine and was sentenced to death in 1999 for murdering Maryann.The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated Timothy's death sentence in 2004 based on a procedural mistake, and he was re-sentenced to life in prison, as reported by AP News published on November 8, 2018.In 2018, Timothy became eligible for parole in North Carolina due to the state's sentencing laws that applied to crimes committed before October 1994, but officials confirmed he would be sent to Pennsylvania to serve his second life sentence if his sentence were to be commuted to parole.Living With a Serial Killer can be streamed on Oxygen.