5 chilling details about the horrifying murder of Nikki Whitehead

The murder of 34-year-old Jarmecca Nikki Whitehead on January 13, 2010, shocked the peaceful suburban community of Conyers, Georgia. At one point, it appeared to be as simple as a violent home invasion.

Upon further investigation, the horrifying truth would be revealed: Nikki Whitehead's two identical twin daughters, Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead, each only 16 years old at the time, were responsible for her death. This case was media fodder due to its shocking nature and what would take place throughout the investigation and prosecution.

In 2014, Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead both pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of their mother, Nikki Whitehead. Tasmiyah pleaded guilty in January and Jasmiyah in February of 2014.

They each agreed to a plea deal for 30 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. The sisters are in separate state prisons, with Tasmiyah at Arrendale State Prison and Jasmiyah at Pulaski State Prison, as reported by The Covington News.

Season 2, episode 13 of See No Evil featured Nikki Whitehead's case. The episode first aired on May 17, 2016. The episode is set to re-air on Investigation Discovery on August 5, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET.

5 chilling details about Nikki Whitehead's murder

1. The twins lied about their alibi

At first, Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah said they left their house for school at about 8 a.m. on January 13, 2010, and later found their mom's body that afternoon. However, video from a nearby gas station put the girls outside their house at 10:10 a.m., which was during the estimated time of the murder (between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.), and that contradicted their statements to the police as reported by Oxygen. This major inconsistency led investigators to once again focus on the twins as suspects.

2. The murder scene was unusually brutal

When police entered the home of Nikki Whitehead, they encountered a crime scene officials would later describe as "horrific". They found her body in a bathtub full of water, still wearing a nightgown, and covered in blood.

Nikki Whitehead had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and back, had deep defensive wounds, and even had a human bite mark on her arm, according to a report in Oxygen. A blood trail suggested she had been dragged out from the bedroom, and the living room had clear signs of struggle, including a broken vase and a couch with traces of blood all over it.

3. Investigators found a chilling journal entry

Upon a second search of the residence, investigators found writings from the twins in which they were contemplating their escape from their mother’s custody. The one entry (dated January 5, eight days before the murder) stated, "If we don't get rid of her now, we're stuck here forever", with the other twin agreeing, according to Oxygen.com. This writing showed there was an intent of premeditation.

4. The twins described their mother's death without remorse

As part of their plea agreement in 2014, Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead provided a recorded confession recounting how they killed their mother. Investigators were disturbingly surprised at the calm, fact-based retelling of the violent encounter.

Oxygen reports that the twins described an argument with their mother that turned physical; one of the twins hit her with a vase on the head, and they both stabbed her multiple times, before dragging her to the bathroom and leaving her in a tub of water. Jasmiyah implacably reported, "She went under a couple times and that was it." Detectives noted that the twins expressed no emotion while reliving their mother's last moments.

5. Nikki reportedly lived in fear of her daughters before the murder

In the months before her death, Nikki Whitehead expressed to close friends that she was afraid of her daughters. Reports from The Covington News detail that a family friend, Filiz Taskin, witnessed the twins physically assaulting Nikki during a confrontation two years earlier, in which one daughter struck Nikki on the head and the other pushed her.

It was during that confrontation, according to Taskin, that Nikki Whitehead began locking her bedroom door at night because of her daughters. Only a week before the murder, Nikki called the police three times concerning the girls' violent behavior toward her, as reported by ABC News. While Nikki was trying to regain control and reach out to the girls, her fears would ultimately come true.

Season 2, episode 13 of See No Evil can be streamed on Investigation Discovery

