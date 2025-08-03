5 chilling details about Ulisa Chavers' crime

Ulisa Chavers, known as the "Black Widow," became infamous for her involvement in two separate murder cases spanning over two decades. Born in the 1950s, Chavers lived a life that masked a much darker reality. She was married twice and had a daughter, but beneath the surface, her relationships were not ordinary.

Ulisa's manipulative behavior went unnoticed by many, allowing her to commit unspeakable acts without drawing immediate suspicion. Her connection to two men who mysteriously disappeared over the years would eventually tie her to shocking revelations.

The investigation into her crimes was further spotlighted in a Snapped episode on Oxygen (season 3, episode 15), revealing chilling details of her deceptive actions.

According to an Oxygen article, published on July 20, 2025, the extent of her manipulation and the eventual discovery of her victims left the community and investigators shaken.

Ulisa Chavers' crimes, though initially hidden behind layers of lies, were eventually exposed through persistent investigation. The case revolves around two separate murders: one of her second husband, Clint Chavers, and the other of her long-term boyfriend, Reginal Cody Bowles.

Both men’s disappearances were linked to Ulisa herself. The mystery unraveled after a long, methodical investigation, uncovering a series of chilling facts.

As the case progressed, investigators discovered that Ulisa's motives were deeply rooted in financial gain and control over her victims.

The five chilling details that emerged from this case reveal the lengths to which she went to conceal her crimes and exploit those around her.

Some chilling facts about Ulisa Chavers' crime

1) The disappearance of Cody Bowles

A detailed case overview of Ulisa Chavers' brutal crime (Image via Unsplash)

The most chilling aspect of Ulisa Chavers' crime was her manipulation of Reginal Cody Bowles' family after his disappearance. In 2006, Bowles, her live-in boyfriend of 12 years, abruptly stopped attending family gatherings, which was highly unusual for him.

Ulisa Chavers, however, assured everyone that he had simply chosen to live off the grid, avoiding contact with family and the authorities. She even fabricated an elaborate story, claiming he had joined a biker gang in Montana.

Despite her claims, investigators grew suspicious when they discovered that Cody, who had a pacemaker and was dependent on medication, had not filled his prescriptions or used his bank account for years.

Reported by Oxygen, according to a former investigator,

"We couldn't find any activity on his bank account other than her drawing money out of it."

This contradiction raised red flags and led authorities to dig deeper. The chilling truth was that Cody had never left for Montana.

His body was later found in a well in Ulisa’s backyard, and she admitted to disposing of him, though she claimed his death was from natural causes.

2) A photo forged to cover up the truth

A photo forged to cover up the truth (Image via Unsplash)

As investigators closed in on Ulisa, they uncovered further chilling evidence of her deception. In 2009, after more than two years without any contact from Cody, Ulisa produced a photograph to prove that he had indeed visited her during the Christmas holidays.

The photo, however, was nothing more than a poorly forged image, an old picture that had been printed, re-photographed, and presented as proof.

According to Oxygen, Lee, Cody’s son, recalled,

“You could tell that that was an old picture, but it looked like it was a picture of a picture.”

This blatant attempt to fabricate evidence only fueled suspicions, ultimately leading investigators to question Ulisa's involvement further.

Her efforts to cover up her crime had failed miserably. This act of creating false evidence highlighted the extent of Ulisa’s manipulation and her ability to weave intricate lies to hide her murderous intentions.

3) The dark truth behind Clint Chavers' death

The dark truth behind Clint Chavers' death (Image via Unsplash)

Ulisa’s criminal history went even further back than her relationship with Cody Bowles. In 1994, Ulisa’s former husband, Clint Chavers, also died under mysterious circumstances.

For years, Ulisa Chavers convinced her daughter that Clint had died of natural causes and had been cremated.

However, when investigators exhumed Clint's body from a shallow grave, they found that he had died from severe blunt force trauma, potentially a gunshot wound or heavy blows to the head.

Chillingly, forensic analysis revealed that after Clint's death, Ulisa had attempted to sever his head with a shovel, possibly to destroy evidence.

The recovery of small bone fragments, analyzed by a world-renowned forensic anthropologist, confirmed that Clint had been murdered, not naturally deceased.

This revelation marked Ulisa’s first victim in a series of manipulative and deadly actions. According to Dr. Douglas Owsley,

"What she did not realize is that there were some tiny pieces of the cranium that were missing that she did not recover."

4) The financial motive

Forensic evidence and financial motive (Image via Unsplash)

What made Ulisa’s crimes even more chilling was her financial motive. Not only did she manipulate those around her, but she also had a clear objective: to secure a steady stream of income through fraudulent means.

Ulisa Chavers continued to collect Social Security benefits from both her dead husband, Clint, and her deceased boyfriend, Cody, totaling approximately $180,000.

Ulisa's need for money drove her actions, as she feared losing access to the property she shared with Cody. Investigators believe that her motive for Cody’s murder was primarily financial.

As per Oxygen, one investigator noted,

"Her motive to kill Cody was financial...he was talking about making his sons the beneficiary and executor of [his] estate. That's going to cut her off financially."

Ulisa Chavers' greed ultimately led to her involvement in two brutal murders, where money became more important than human life.

5) Ulisa Chavers' plea deal and imprisonment

Ulisa Chavers' plea deal and imprisonment (Image via Unsplash)

In the end, Ulisa Chavers' actions led to her downfall. Facing charges in both murder cases, Ulisa agreed to an Alford plea in the death of her second husband, Clint Chavers.

This allowed her to avoid the death penalty while still admitting to her role in his murder.

In total, she was sentenced to 43 years for the deaths of both Cody and Clint. Ulisa’s financial schemes, coupled with her brutal acts of violence, left a legacy of pain and loss for the families of her victims. Ulisa Chavers passed away in prison in 2021.

Snapped season 3 episode 15, Ulisa Chavers, is currently streaming on Oxygen and Peacock.

