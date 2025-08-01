5 chilling details about Lea Porter's murder

Lea Porter was a 19-year-old woman from Westminster, Colorado, who tragically disappeared in June 2014. Known for being sociable and friendly, Lea had an extensive circle of friends, and her mother, Rene Jackson, was determined to find out what happened to her.

The case became even more unsettling when it was revealed that the murderer was Christopher Waide, a criminology student who had been friends with Lea in high school. This disturbing case was thoroughly covered by ABC News, with a detailed investigation into the chilling facts surrounding the young woman's death.

On June 3, 2014, Lea Porter vanished without a trace. Her last known interaction was with Waide, who initially told authorities that she had left his apartment after receiving a phone call. However, this story did not align with the evidence, and soon after, Waide’s confession led to his arrest.

Despite Waide admitting to the murder, the family still lacked closure as Lea's body was never found. Her family, particularly her brother Maxx, took matters into their own hands and confronted Waide, ultimately leading to his confession. This case was the focus of a thorough investigation in ABC's 20/20 special, which premiered on October 21, 2015.

The case involved lies, manipulation, a tarot card confession, and the haunting fact that Lea's body remains undiscovered. The following details outline the shocking truths that emerged during the case.

Some chilling facts about the murder of Lea Porter

1) Waide's first confession: A family confrontation

Waide's first confession (Image via Unsplash)

The first chilling detail came when Maxx Porter, Lea’s brother, confronted Christopher Waide. After investigating phone records, Maxx discovered that Waide had been in contact with Lea before her disappearance. Maxx lured Waide into a meeting under the guise of performing a tarot card reading, knowing Waide was obsessed with them.

During this meeting, Maxx secretly recorded Waide’s confession. As per an ABC News report, dated October 22, 2016, Waide admitted to killing Lea, stating:

"I turned, grabbed her, then stepped forward and twisted her around so that her body was in between me and the knife. I placed my hand at her throat."

The fact that Waide confessed to the murder during this confrontation marked the beginning of a series of chilling revelations.

2) The 911 call

The 911 call (Image via Unsplash)

In a shocking turn, Waide took the confession one step further. After being confronted by Maxx, he called 911 and confessed to the murder of Lea Porter. As per an ABC News report published on October 21, 2016, Waide said in a 911 call:

“I’d like to confess to a murder,” stating that it was in relation to Lea Porter’s disappearance.

This confession was unprecedented. Waide's willingness to call authorities and confess was unsettling, as it suggested a level of detachment from the crime. His calm demeanor during the call added to the chilling nature of the case.

3) Tarot cards and Waide’s motivation to confess

Tarot cards and Waide’s motivation to confess (Image via Unsplash)

Another chilling detail came from Waide’s later explanation for confessing. In a prison interview with ABC News' 20/20, Waide claimed that tarot cards had convinced him to come clean. He explained that the cards showed him that his guilt would destroy him unless he confessed.

Waide said he had planned to commit suicide but was convinced by what he described as a visit from Lea’s spirit, who allegedly told him not to take his life. His obsession with tarot cards, combined with his apparent guilt, led him to admit to the crime.

4) A Family's search for closure

Lea's family has never been able to lay her to rest (Image via Unsplash)

One of the most chilling aspects of Lea Porter’s murder is the fact that her body was never found. Despite Waide’s confession that he disposed of her body in a dumpster, authorities were unable to locate it.

ABC News reported that they searched a landfill for 40 consecutive days, hoping to find her body, but to no avail. Only her personal items, such as her cell phone and wallet, were recovered, leading to further uncertainty.

5) A plea deal: Justice without full closure

Christopher Waide was sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder of Lea Porter (Image via Unsplash)

Christopher Waide was ultimately sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder of Lea Porter, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. However, his family and the prosecution were unable to pursue a first-degree murder charge due to the lack of a body and the difficulties in proving premeditation.

As per ABC News, Waide’s plea deal was met with mixed emotions from Lea’s family, as they felt the sentence was insufficient for the crime he had committed.

