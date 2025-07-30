5 chilling details about Anna Lisa Raymundo's murder

Anna Lisa Raymundo, a talented and successful biotech executive, was found dead in her townhouse in Stamford, Connecticut, on November 8, 2002. The case initially appeared to be a possible home invasion, but as the investigation progressed, it became clear that the murder was linked to personal animosity and hidden jealousy.

The murder not only shocked the local community but also drew national media attention. Investigators initially believed the case to be a random crime, but the investigation took a shocking turn when suspicion fell on Anna Lisa's boyfriend's ex-girlfriend, Sheila Davidson.

The murder was extremely planned and violent. Police discovered that Sheila, formerly a well-known Wall Street analyst, had been interfering in Anna Lisa Raymundo's life and threatening her for a long time.

The case was featured on popular crime-based television shows such as Deadly Woman and Dateline NBC. These programs introduced viewers to the complexity of the crime, the killer's mental state, and the depth of the mystery behind the murder. This case remains a subject of mystery and study for spectators and experts even after years.

5 key details in Anna Lisa Raymundo's murder case explored

1) Fake 911 call made before attack

The caller turned out to be Sheila Davidson. (Representative image via Pexels)

As per NBC News, a few minutes after the murder, a woman called 911 and claimed to be a passerby and said she saw a woman being attacked. The caller turned out to be Sheila Davidson, who wanted to appear innocent and avoid suspicion. This trick was used to hide the murder.

2) Anna Lisa Raymundo was alone at the time of the murder

Anna Lisa Raymundo was stabbed about 20 times. (Representative image via Pexels)

As per the Connecticut post, Anna Lisa Raymundo was alone in her townhouse when she was attacked. Sheila saw an opportunity and attacked, stabbing her about 20 times. This made it clear that the attacker was fully prepared to kill her.

3) Sheila had a violent and obsessive past

Sheila had violent fights with Cisneros. (Representative image via Pexels)

According to Court TV archives, the investigation revealed that Sheila had previously had violent fights with Anna Lisa's boyfriend, Nelson Cisneros. She interfered in their relationship several times and considered herself Cisneros' real girlfriend.

4) Another attempted attack a month before Anna Lisa's murder

Anna Lisa Raymundo was stalked and attacked by someone. (Representative image via Pexels)

As documented in 48 Hours's episode, a few weeks before the murder, Anna Lisa Raymundo was stalked and attacked by someone, but she survived. Police did not find any concrete evidence at the time, but it was later linked to the murder.

5) Sheila was not considered a suspect at first

Sheila Davidson was a high-profile financial analyst. (Representative image via Pexels)

According to CBS News, Sheila Davidson was not taken seriously by the police initially because she was a high-profile financial analyst. But when the evidence mounted, an arrest warrant was issued against her. She was later convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The murder committed by Sheila Davidson was a deeply planned case, organized by passion and jealousy. Police initially mishandled the case, and subsequent scrutiny of evidence eventually brought out a clear picture.

On platforms like Oxygen and Discovery+, viewers can watch true crime episodes related to this chilling case.

