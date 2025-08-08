Where is Ashley Nicole Haydt now? Details explored of the truck bombing incident ahead of a new episode of Snapped

Season 35 episode 17 of Snapped will cover the 2017 truck bombing incident of Dothan, Alabama, one that had Ashley Nicole Haydt convicted by a federal jury. This case entailed a planned attempt by Ashley to murder her ex-boyfriend and the father of one of her children with the involvement of a co-worker, Sylvio Joseph King.

According to court documents, Haydt suggested to King to build and detonate a pipe bomb because she was upset about a custody dispute and a relationship ending, and he went along with it.

The former boyfriend survived with serious injuries, and it triggered a federal investigation. A trial followed that lasted several days and both Haydt and King were eventually sentenced to lengthy terms in prison. Ashley Haydt is currently in federal custody, serving out her 220 months sentence.

Season 35 episode 17 of Snapped premieres on August 10, 2025.

Season 35 episode 17 of Snapped features Ashley Nicole Haydt's case

The events leading to the bombing

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), in 2017, Haydt was working with King at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan. She had shared with him her difficulties with her long-time boyfriend. Her boyfriend had refused to marry her and broke up with her before the birth of their child in June 2017. He then sought custody after the baby was born, an endeavor that Haydt was opposed to.

Haydt's boyfriend refused to marry her (Representative image via Unsplash)

The prosecution alleged that Haydt began telling King that her life would be better if her ex-boyfriend “were out of the picture.” They communicated for the first time in that way via text messages before switching to Snapchat, an app that has the option to erase messages after a short period.

Season 35 episode 17 of Snapped: planning and execution of the attack

Federal court records indicate that, at the prodding of Haydt, King purchased bomb-making materials, with Haydt providing her ex-boyfriend's address. In the early-morning hours of October 23, 2017, King placed a pipe bomb in the victim's work truck while it was parked at his residence.

According to the DOJ, King detonated the device remotely as the victim was driving to his place of employment. Shrapnel from the blast struck the victim in his back and hip area.

The victim survived only due to the intervention of a motorist who happened to be driving by when the explosion occurred and the speedy arrival of emergency services. King later sent Haydt a text message that said, "boom, I felt that from 120 feet away."

Season 35 episode 17 of Snapped: investigation and trial

The victim survived due to the intervention of a motorist and the speedy arrival of emergency services. (Representative image via Pexels)

Law enforcement learned of Haydt's actions and became suspicious of her almost immediately after the bombing occurred. Investigators found that she made inconsistent statements, deleted the text messages between her and King on the date of the bombing, and also deleted the Snapchat app from her phone.

However, information recovered from King's phone and his testimony directly implicated Haydt in the plot, as reported by the DOJ.

After a four-day trial in October of 2021, a federal jury found Haydt guilty of conspiracy, malicious use of an explosive, and concealing a felony. King had previously entered guilty pleas in 2020 to conspiracy and malicious use of an explosive device and was sentenced to 108 months in prison.

Season 35 episode 17 of Snapped: sentencing and current whereabouts

On April 12, 2022, U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart made a statement that Haydt was sentenced to 220 months (more than 18 years) in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release (per the DOJ). There is no parole in the federal system.

Haydt is currently in federal prison, serving out her term. She will remain incarcerated until her term is completed, and then enter supervised release as the court ordered.

Season 35 episode 17 of Snapped can be streamed on Oxygen.

