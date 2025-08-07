Green River Killer’s last victim named, but not all cases are solved

In January 2024, the King County Sheriff’s Office identified the final known victim of Gary Ridgway, the Green River Killer, as 16-year-old Tammie Liles. Her remains, labeled Bones 20, were found in 2003. Ridgway, convicted of 49 murders in Washington State during the 1980s and 1990s, targeted vulnerable women, including s*x workers and runaways, dumping their bodies in remote areas, often near the Green River.

While all 49 confirmed victims have now been identified, authorities suspect Ridgway may be linked to additional unsolved cases, as he confessed to up to 70 murders. The identification of Liles, achieved through advanced DNA testing by Othram, marks a significant milestone, but the investigation continues to explore potential connections to other missing women.

This case, one of the largest serial murder investigations in US history, remains a haunting reminder of Ridgway’s crimes. The case is revisited in Hulu's new documentary Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil, which premiered on August 7, 2025.

The identification of the Green River Killer's victim Tammie Liles

The remains known as Bones 20, found in 2003 close to Kent-Des Moines Road, were identified by the King County Sheriff's Office in 2024 as belonging to Tammie Liles, a 16-year-old Everett, Washington resident who went missing in 1983. Dental records were used to identify Liles as a victim for the first time in 1988. The partial remains of Tammie were discovered in the vicinity of Tigard, Oregon, and the full remains were discovered in southern King County in 2003.

Ridgway, in exchange for his 2003 plea to escape the death penalty, took detectives to the second location of Liles' remains, but at first denied killing her. In 2022, the Sheriff's Office teamed up with Othram, a forensic DNA laboratory based in Texas, which constructed a DNA profile from the remains, presumptively identifying Liles using genetic genealogy.

A DNA sample from her mother verified the match. This new development closed the final unidentified case linked to Ridgway's confirmed victims, relieving investigators and Liles' family, though they refused media interviews. The identification speaks to progress in DNA technology, essential for solving cold cases, according to CBS News.

Ongoing investigations and unsolved cases

Gary Ridgway has admitted to more than 65 murders. (Image via Unsplash/ @ Markus Winkler)

Even after confirming all 49 victims, the case of the Green River Killer is still open, with the authorities suspecting Gary Ridgway to be involved in further murders. Ridgway, who was arrested in 2001 when his DNA was found on four of the victims, admitted to 65-70 murders, although only 49 were verified. Investigators think he killed more than 65 women, and some of the cases remained unsolved, according to CBS News.

The King County Sheriff's Department continues to work on the case, asking the public for tips regarding missing women from the 1980s and 1990s. Ridgway, also known as the Green River Killer, was temporarily moved to King County Jail in September of 2024 to help find additional remains, though no discoveries were made. Then-Sheriff Dave Reichert stated that although 51 are closed cases, others are still open due to families seeking closure, according to King County.

The work of the task force, aided by sophisticated forensic methods, will link Ridgway to other victims or exclude him, bringing justice to the still-missing.

The role of DNA technology in the case of the Green River Killer

DNA technology linked Ridway's saliva sample to four victims. (Image via Unsplash/ @Julia Koblitz)

DNA advances have also played a crucial role in solving the Green River Killer's case, with specific cases such as the victim identification of Tammie Liles. Forensic technology was limited in the 1980s, and clues like paintballs on victim clothing were not picked up until 2003. By 2001, enhanced DNA profiling connected Ridgway's 1987 saliva sample with four of the victims, resulting in his arrest, according to KUOW.

The remains of Liles and Lori Anne Razpotnik were identified through forensic genetic genealogy by companies like Othram and Parabon NanoLabs. The labs process degraded DNA, creating profiles from distant relatives to rule out possibilities. For Liles, Othram's profile matched a third or fourth cousin, verified by her mother's DNA, according to KUOW. This kind of technology continues to be invaluable for identifying other victims of the Green River Killer.

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil is available on Hulu.

