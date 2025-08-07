Chelsea left mystified as they call police after £30,000 worth of equipment goes missing without a trace from Cobham training base: Reports

Chelsea have contacted police after it was revealed £30,000 worth of camera gear was found missing from their training base in Cobham. The staff have been left confounded by the incident, with no trace of the equipment.

The Sun reported that while there is a possibility that the cameras may have been simply misplaced, the Blues have reported the incident to the Surrey Police. These cameras are critical for the side's training, capturing the movements of the players during their practice sessions for analysis.

Chelsea moved to the current training facility in Cobham in 2005, a major investment under then-new owner Roman Abramovich. The 140-acre area houses the men's, women's and academy teams as well.

Enzo Maresca's men have just returned to training, having enjoyed only a three-week vacation. The Londoners lifted the Club World Cup last month with a win over Paris Saint-Germain and will kick things off in this pre-season with clashes against Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan. Their Premier League campaign begins next Sunday (August 17) at home against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea's busy summer continues as they complete flurry of outgoings

Chelsea are in the midst of a busy transfer window once again, finalizing agreements to move players. Over the past few days, the Blues have been working on completing four different deals that will see them lose players to three different clubs.

26-year-old midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall secured a permanent move to Everton. According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is believed to be in the range of £29 million, a fee similar to the one they paid to bring him in from Leicester City last season.

Burnley have completed a double deal, securing the permanent arrivals of forward Armando Broja and midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu. The Albanian attacker has shown glimpses of his talent in the Premier League but has struggled with injuries while the Frenchman was solid for the relegated Southampton side last year.

Finally, striker Marc Guiu will move to newly-promoted Sunderland on a loan deal. Chelsea signed the teenager from Barcelona, triggering his release clause and he played a key role in their Europa Conference League triumph last season. Guiu will now head to Wearside in the hopes of receiving more regular game time.

With departures of Noni Madueke, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Djordje Petrovic as well, Chelsea look well-set to bring their numbers from sales to over €200 million. They have also spent extensively this summer, bringing in Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Jorrel Hato, while also being linked with Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho.

