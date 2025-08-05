The Twins' brutal attack on Nikki Whitehead - A detailed case overview

On January 13, 2010, the murder of Jarmecca Nikki Whitehead ranked among the most disquieting domestic murders in recent Georgian history. Whitehead, 34, was found stabbed and beaten to death in her Conyers house bathroom. As if that was not horrifying enough, Jarmecca Whitehead's 16-year-old twin daughters, Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead, were arrested and charged with her murder.

In 2014, Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead, two sisters, both pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for killing their mother, Nikki Whitehead. Tasmiyah pleaded guilty in January, and Jasmiyah pleaded guilty in February 2014.

They both accepted a plea agreement for 30 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. The sisters are separated in state prison: Tasmiyah is at Arrendale State Prison, and Jasmiyah is at Pulaski State Prison. reported by The Covington News.

This crime was layered with history, family history, and certainly violence that was evident in a chilling picture of a disordered mother-daughter relationship that led to murder.

Season 2, episode 13 of See No Evil featured Nikki Whitehead's case. The episode first aired on May 17, 2016. The episode is set to re-air on Investigation Discovery on August 5, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET.

A detailed case overview of Nikki Whitehead's murder

Custody battles and escalating tensions

Nikki Whitehead, who died in January at the age of 34, had been in a long battle for custody of her daughters. The twins had mostly been raised by their great-grandmother, Della Frazier, and only had intermittent contact with Nikki in the early years. When Nikki grabbed for custody in 2007, things began to deteriorate quickly between her and the twins.

The Covington News reported that fights became so physical that police were called in 2008 because the daughters allegedly assaulted Nikki in her home plot. The court determined that Frazier would retain custody of the girls. Nikki spent nearly two years fighting to get custody back, which she had been granted in early January 2010, just days before her death.

The day of the murder

On January 13, 2010, police were called when a girl flagged down a sheriff's deputy and stated that the girls returned home from school and found their mother deceased. Nikki Whitehead was found in a bathtub filled with water, a nightgown on her bloodied body.

According to Oxygen, there were Multiple stab wounds to the neck and back, lacerations to the hands and arms, and a human bite mark on an arm. Evidence collected from the scene indicated that a violent struggle had occurred.

There was a blood trail leading from the living room to the bathroom, indicating Nikki had been dragged. Also collected as evidence was a broken vase and a couch with blood on it.

Discrepancies in the Twins’ stories

At first, the twins told investigators that they left for school at 8 A.M. However, surveillance video from a gas station several blocks from their home showed them there at 10:10 a.m., exactly in the time frame where the coroner estimated the murder took place, as reported by Oxygen.com.

This led investigators to become suspicious, which prompted them to continue investigating. After conducting a second search of the twins' bedroom, investigators discovered some disturbing journal entries. In one journal entry dated January 5, one of the girls wrote, “If we don’t get rid of her now, we’ll be stuck here forever." The other agreed.

The confession and sentencing

Four months later, after performing forensic testing of the crime scene and inconsistencies in the girls' stories, police arrested Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead for felony murder and aggravated assault. In 2014, both girls entered guilty pleas for voluntary manslaughter; they agreed to enter plea deals, and both girls gave video confessions calmly describing the attack.

One girl was admitted to hitting Nikki Whitehead with a vase, and both girls were admitted to stabbing Nikki multiple times. "She went under a couple times, and that was it," Jasmiyah stated in the video, as reported by Oxygen. They were both sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Season 2, episode 13 of See No Evil can be streamed on Investigation Discovery

