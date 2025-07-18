The Killer in the Corn - Release date & time, where to watch and more

The Killer in the Corn, a true crime documentary, is all set to be released on July 19, 2025, on Investigation Discovery (ID). This one-hour true crime documentary explores a chilling murder case that shocked a small Ohio town. Airing at 10 pm EDT, the special delves into the 1982 murders of Annette Cooper, 18, and her fiancé, Todd Schultz, 19, whose dismembered bodies were found in a cornfield and the Hocking River in Logan, Ohio.

The documentary uncovers a decades-long investigation marked by a wrongful conviction, new confessions, and a pursuit of justice. Featuring interviews with law enforcement, family, and forensic experts, alongside dramatic reenactments, the show highlights the complexities of the case and its impact on the community.

The case started when the young couple went missing, and the investigation implicated Cooper's stepfather, Dale Johnston, only for new findings years later to redirect the search for the real culprits.

When and where to watch Killer in the Corn

The Killer in the Corn premieres on Investigation Discovery on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 10 PM EDT. The documentary runs for one hour. Viewers can also stream via ID GO app, Philo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Vidgo, and Sling TV with an active subscription

ID subscription requires cable or satellite access to Investigation Discovery, or a live-streaming service subscription that includes the channel, such as Philo or YouTube TV .

The official synopsis describes the documentary as, "The show explores the brutal 1982 murders of an engaged couple in rural Ohio—shot, dismembered, and abandoned in a cornfield and river—examining every twist, including a horrific wrongful conviction and eventual breakthrough decades later ."

Below is a table of airing times across different US time zones:

Time Zone Air Time Eastern Time (ET) 9:00 PM Central Time (CT) 8:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) 7:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) 6:00 PM

Story behind the Killer in the Corn

The Killer in the Corn explores the story of the 1982 killings of an 18-year-old student at Hocking College, Annette Cooper, in Logan, Ohio, and her 19-year-old fiancé, Todd Schultz. The couple left their house and went missing on October 4, 1982. Ten days later, their bodies were discovered in the Hocking River, and their heads and limbs were discovered in shallow graves in a cornfield in West Logan, about a mile from their last known location.

The close-knit community was shocked to learn that both had been shot and dismembered. Dale Johnston, Cooper's stepfather, was initially suspected of being against the couple's engagement. He was taken into custody in 1983, found guilty in 1984, and given the death penalty. But on May 10, 1990, his conviction was reversed, and he was freed, as per the Ohio Capital Journal.

In 2008, Kenneth Linscott and Chester McKnight both acknowledged their involvement in the crimes. Linscott entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor abuse of a corpse, and McKnight received two life sentences for the crimes, as per The Logan Daily News. The documentary The Killer in the Corn explores the investigation’s missteps, the emotional toll on families, and the eventual path to justice, using firsthand accounts and forensic insights. In 2012, Johnston was declared innocent, and in 2020, he received a $775,000 settlement from Ohio.

