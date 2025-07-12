Coco Jones and NBA star Donovan Mitchell reportedly engaged after two years together

Singer Coco Jones and NBA star Donovan Mitchell got engaged after reportedly having dated for two years. While the two have mostly kept their relationship private, the singer shared an Instagram post that seemingly marked their engagement.

The post, uploaded on Friday, July 11, 2025, showed Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell sharing a kiss while her left hand rested on his chest. She can be seen wearing what appears to be her new engagement ring on the same hand. The post plays out to Jones's song You but there is no caption to the post.

She didn't confirm the engagement herself, but a representative for the couple shared an official joint statement to People. They stated that they got engaged while they were on vacation.

"After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement," the rep said.

The reps added that the couple had been together for two years and following the engagement, they "look forward to building a life together."

Mitchell also shared an Instagram post about the engagement, but like Jones, his post was also uncaptioned. In the post, he shared an elevated shot of the proposal, which showed the couple walking by a pool where he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. The proposal appears to have happened at an oceanfront resort based on the background captured in the clip.

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell have kept their relationship private, but here's what to know about the couple

Since they reportedly began dating two years ago, Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell have largely kept their relationship from the public. They rarely share about their romance on social media or in interviews, except for confirming that they are happy together.

While there were rumors about them dating after they were photographed together, it reportedly took Jones a year to confirm that she was dating the NBA star. In a March 2025 episode of Club Shay Shay, the singer talked about why she has kept her relationship low-key.

The singer-songwriter told host Shannon Sharpe that secrecy was not the reason for it. She stated that while she felt like she didn't "have to be somebody's secret," she was trying to protect herself and her family.

"Secrecy is not what I prefer. I don't want to feel like I have to be somebody's secret. I don't want to make anybody feel like they're mine. For me, I'm trying to protect myself, and I'm trying to protect my family and who I love, so I am more private."

It's unclear when Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell started dating each other, but per their representative's statement, they've been together for two years. According to an April 2025 article by Elle Magazine, the singer was spotted at the Paris Olympics, where the NBA star was playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, they were not photographed together until July 2024 at Michael Run's Fourth of July party, which was attended by stars like Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, and Tom Brady.

By September that same year, photos showing them at a Usher concert in Las Vegas were shared. The pictures showed them holding hands during the outing.

