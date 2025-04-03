What did Katt Williams say about Steve Harvey on Club Shay Shay? Damon Wayans discusses comedian's past comments with Shannon Sharpe

American comedian and actor Damon Wayans recently backed fellow comedian and actor Katt Williams against the latter's 2024 controversy. Wayans appeared as a guest on the April 2, 2025, episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. During the same, Wayans even did an impression of Williams as he supported him against the backlash.

Host Shannon Sharpe talked about his January 2024 interview with Katt Williams, which garnered a lot of negative reactions from netizens. Talking about the same, Sharpe said to Damon Wayans:

“I don't know if you watched the interview, but you've heard it. Katt sat down with me about a year ago. And people got upset with me… because they say, well, you should have defended this, you should have defended that... All I did was ask him a question. I didn't know that there was so much animosity or beef between comedians.”

For context, during his appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast last year, Katt Williams took a jibe at several of his fellow comedians, especially Steve Harvey. At the time, Katt described Steve as a "country-bumpkin Black dude that can't talk good... and look like Mr. Potato Head.” Katt Williams also said:

“Steve told you that he stopped doing stand-up because he has seven TV shows. The only problem is when he stopped stand-up, he didn’t have those seven TV shows.”

Damon Wayans claims he finds Katt Williams funny

During the same January 2024 interview on Club Shay Shay, Katt Williams also asserted that Steve Harvey had allegedly stopped performing stand-up because the latter had reportedly "lost" to him in a comedy battle, held in front of a live audience in Detroit, Michigan.

Katt claimed that Steve's decision to stop performing had nothing to do with his numerous TV shows, further adding:

“He stopped stand-up because he got in a comedy battle called The Championship of Stand-up Comedy with one Katt Williams in Detroit in front of 10,000 people and lost. Because Katt Williams said he was actually bald and that was a wig. And I went in, and that’s why he couldn’t do stand-up anymore.”

In addition to criticising Steve Harvey's acting abilities, the former Wild 'n Out guest claimed that Harvey allegedly stole the concept for his 1990s sitcom from Mark Curry's Hangin' With Mr. Cooper. Katt Williams then alleged:

“The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had… Now Steve got a sitcom where he’s the principal and he wears a suit.”

Now, imitating Williams' gestures and voice while talking about his reaction to the former's 2024 comment, Wayans said during the April 2 episode of the podcast:

“I laughed, because Katt is funny... So when I watch a comedian, I'm watching funny, I'm watching what's going on behind his eyes when he goes, and he reaches for his drink, and then he starts, and he's thinking funny. He's really roasting these guys. People took it, you know, like personal... he was just having fun.”

He went on to say that in his opinion, there is enough going on in the world for people to talk about rather than discussing what is happening in shows like Club Shay Shay. Further, Wayans again added that he found Katt to be humorous.

On the other hand, on August 24, 2024, nearly seven months after Katt Williams’ remarks regarding Harvey, the Family Feud host seemingly responded to it at Atlanta's Invest Fest.

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith, Steve Harvey stated during the event that "you'll never have a hater that's doing better than you.” Harvey then added:

“Don’t get off the wall to address some petty-a*s boy who ain’t got s**t going for himself, stop your climb on up the wall so you can come down here and talk to his little punk a*s. Don’t do that man! I stay away from it.”

Meanwhile, all episodes of Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast are available on YouTube.

