What did Shannon Sharpe say about Jess Hilarious? Podcaster apologizes to the Breakfast Club co-host over past remarks

Shannon Sharpe of Club Shay Shay podcast is now clearing the air after his previous comments about comedian Jess Hilarious’ body on his podcast went viral and garnered backlash. He took to his podcast recently to apologize to Hilarious.

During his March 26 episode, which was re-uploaded on Instagram by the Jasmine brand on the same day, he said:

“So if I offended you, I want to take the time out to say I apologize… That was not my intent. But I was just like, yes, she's a nice looking woman. She has a nice bigger [behind]…”

This happened on January 29, 2024, the episode of the podcast Nightcap went viral. During the same time, comedian Kountry Wayne appeared, and they talked about Wayne's ex and the current Breakfast Club co-host, Jess Hilarious.

However, things swiftly turned when Shannon Sharpe admired Hilarious' figure, and compared her posterior to two dribbling basketballs. While joking about it and looking at a photo of Hilarious, Shannon Sharpe said:

“Like Kyrie dribbling two basketballs.”

Now, once the comment went viral, the Club Shay Shay podcast host took to the public platform to apologise to the comedian.

Shannon Sharpe reportedly offended Jess Hilarious with his past comments

During the same Club Shay Shay podcast, Shannon Sharpe had a conversation with media personality, comedian, and actress Jess Hilarious. He then took the time to apologize to Jess about his past comment, saying:

“I didn’t and I don’t ever want someone to feel uncomfortable with my comments, so that’s why I wanted to take the time to say I apologize for what I said.”

Shannon Sharpe also made it clear that his remarks were unacceptable. He further said he didn't mean to make the comedian uncomfortable. In the episode, Sharpe further said:

“And the thing is, a lot of times being uncomfortable only happens when the person that's saying something, the other person is not attracted to them or they feel some type of emotion…”

He continued:

“So that's why I wanted to take the time to say I apologize for what I said…”

This wasn’t the only time Shannon Sharpe said something like this about Hilarious. As per Hot New Hip Hop’s January 30, 2024 report, while talking to the former NFL icon, Chad Ochocinco Johnson during his Nightcap podcast, Sharpe agreed when Ocho said that Jess is funny.

He then continued:

"Her body ain't no laughing matter tho. I ain't know she was like that!”

On the other hand, elsewhere in the March 26 episode of the podcast, Jess talked candidly about her upbringing in Baltimore and her path from funeral home employment to creating an online comedy empire.

She also talked about her passion for comedic icons like Bill Bellamy, Mike Epps, Lunelle, Mo'Nique, Ms. Pat, and Sinbab, as well as her first performance as an opening act for Martin Lawrence.

In addition, Jess Hilarious didn't hold back while discussing her feuds with Summer Walker, DJ Akademiks, Corey Holcomb, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Meech. She further discussed her opinions on gatekeeping and joke theft in comedy.

She then offered her thoughts on Nick Cannon's fathering of twelve children, Wild 'N Out, and Viacom's lawsuit against him and Zeus Network. She talked about her previous romance with Kountry Wayne as well.

Jess Hilarious shared her thoughts about BBLs, plastic surgery, and why she retaliated against her detractors. She also talked to Shannon Sharpe about how her family had stolen from her. She then discussed her experience working on The First Lady of BMF alongside Vivica A. Fox.

She shares her thoughts on some of the most prominent stories, including Lil Rel's weight loss, Drake vs. Kendrick, and Drake's Universal lawsuit. She discussed her bond with 50 Cent, 50 Cent's feud with Big Meech, and The Wire vs. Power. She also listed her four favourite comedians: herself, Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, and Bernie Mac.

